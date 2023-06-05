Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BrasilAgro: Generating +13% Yield From Brazilian Farms

Summary

  • BrasilAgro is an agricultural stock with a diverse product portfolio and a focus on technology and modernization, offering a 13% dividend yield.
  • The company faces risks such as fluctuating commodity prices, currency risks and possible effects of climate change. The management is very proactive about things though.
  • Despite the risks, BrasilAgro offers low valuations and strong growth potential, making it an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to the agriculture industry.

Aerial view of combine harvester unloading grain in cargo trailer working during harvesting season on large ripe wheat field. Agriculture and transportation of raw farm products concept

Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

One thing that I find disappointing about American stock market is lack of good farming stocks with high yield. We generate virtually all of our food from farms one way or another, yet there aren't many options

The company's progress in improving its farms.

BrasilAgro

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

BrasilAgro's dividend payments

BrasilAgro

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

This article was written by

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LND, LANDO, PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

