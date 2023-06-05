Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PSP: Private Equity Shining Bright As Clouds Protrude Over Public Markets

Summary

  • Private equity firms may benefit from market downturns by acquiring quality assets at lower prices and restructuring struggling companies.
  • Private equity may be less volatile and more "recession-proof" compared to other financial subsectors like banking and insurance.
  • The growing demand for private funding within innovative spaces like artificial intelligence presents opportunities for private equity businesses to capitalize on market trends.
  • I rate PSP a Buy, as what is to come for the economy could turn more heads toward private markets.

Businessman working on laptop, business concept

ra2studio

Private markets may be well-positioned for future economic downturns, especially in the United States. This could give private equity firms a silver lining in the near term. As recession fears loom, public asset valuations are likely to take

PSP Sector Makeup

Seeking Alpha

PSP Geographical Makeup

etf.com

PSP Top ten holdings

Seeking Alpha

PEX Top ten holdings

Seeking Alpha

Private Equity growth forecast

Yahoo Finance

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

PSP Expenses Grade and Profile

Seeking Alpha

PSP Risk Grade and Profile

Seeking Alpha

IPO proceeds (Sb) and Number of IPOs 2019-2023

Ernst & Young

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
82 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

