Introduction

It's time to talk about Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON), a company I haven't covered in more than a year. Prior to that article, in 2021, I called the company a good alternative for an industrial ETF thanks to its well-diversified industrial exposure and ability to outperform its peers on a long-term basis.

In this article, I want to focus on the current risk/reward. The company is trading roughly 16% below its all-time high. The stock is down 7% year-to-date and yielding 2.1%.

In light of these developments and the company's strong growth guidance and margin improvements, I believe that Honeywell offers opportunities for long-term investors.

Now, let's dive into the details!

What Makes HON So Special

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Honeywell is a fascinating company. It was founded in 1906 by Mark Honeywell, who initially benefited from his invention, the mercury seal generator.

Fast-forward to 2023, we're dealing with an industrial heavyweight with a market cap of $132 billion and major exposure in four segments:

Aerospace (33% of 2022 revenue)

Performance Materials and Technologies (30%)

Safety and Productivity Solutions (20%)

Honeywell Building Technologies (17%)

Based on this segment breakdown, I sometimes call the stock an industrial ETF, as it has exposure in four well-diversified industrial segments.

Since 1999, Honeywell shares have returned 8.8% per year with a standard deviation of 29%. This performance beat both the S&P 500 and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which I use as a benchmark for industrial stocks.

Portfolio Visualizer

Over the past ten years, HON shares have returned 12.1% per year, beating the S&P 500 by roughly 30 basis points per year.

Furthermore, the company has an impressive dividend scorecard.

Seeking Alpha

The company has a 2.1% dividend yield.

This dividend is backed by a 45% payout ratio.

On average, over the past five years, the company has hiked its dividend by 5.7% per year.

The most recent hike was announced in September 2022, when the company hiked by 5.1%.

In October 2021, the company hiked by 5.4%.

Data by YCharts

Hence, the dividend growth streak of zero years in the Dividend Summary above is wrong. Also, dividend declines in the past were caused by spin-offs.

The dividend and shareholders, in general, are also protected by a 1.2x 2023E net leverage ratio, which is extremely low. It comes with an A credit rating.

So far, so good.

The good news is that new developments make it likely that the company can continue both satisfying long-term dividend growth and outperformance.

Honeywell's Business Is Poised For Growth

But first, we need to discuss stock price weakness.

Excluding dividends, HON shares have been unchanged for roughly 2.5 years. Shares are down roughly 16% from their all-time high.

The chart below shows why that is. I assume that almost nobody reading this article will be surprised by the answer, but HON is suffering from lower economic growth expectations. The lower part of the graph below compares the total distance HON shares are trading below their all-time high (in percentage terms) to the ISM Manufacturing Index.

TradingView (HON, ISM Index)

What we see is that market participants have de-risked their portfolios, moving from cyclical stocks to growth and tech stocks, as confirmed by the massive outperformance of tech stocks.

Despite the decline in economic growth expectations, the company did a tremendous job in 1Q23, which included reporting strong guidance.

Honeywell International

In its first-quarter earnings call, Honeywell provided sales guidance for 2Q23, expecting a range of $9.0-$9.2 billion, representing a 1% to 4% increase on an organic basis.

The company also raised its full-year sales expectations to $36.5-$37.3 billion, with an upgraded organic growth range of 3% to 6%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell anticipates a greater balance of price and volume compared to the previous year. They have upgraded their full-year expectations in Aerospace while softening their outlook for SPS.

With that said, the company reiterated its progress during the most recent Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrial Conference.

This includes a focus on its margins.

Essentially, Honeywell's consistent margin expansion has been a hallmark of the company, and the company has raised its medium-term targets for margin expansion. Honeywell now aims for 40 to 60 basis points of margin expansion, up from the previous target of 30 to 50 basis points.

Despite some aerospace headwinds, the company expects stronger margin expansion this year. Factors contributing to this include:

effective price cost management,

volume leverage due to overall company growth, and

reallocation of resources to fund investments.

According to the company, the principle of reallocation ensures that productivity is prioritized to support the company's investments. The mix of products and services, such as the Intelligrated business becoming smaller, also contributes to improved margins.

Aerospace margins, although flat this year, remain above the industry average, and the company's overall growth will provide leverage for margin expansion.

Honeywell International

When looking at the bigger picture, HON has grown its operating margin from the low-10% range to the high 10% range within just ten years and multiple cyclical headwinds like the 2015/2016 manufacturing recession and the 2020 pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Also, regarding aerospace margins, the company noted that overall growth of the aero business at double digits or high singles could positively impact Honeywell's margin trajectory on a longer-term basis. I agree with that after having listened to countless aerospace earnings calls.

On a related note, the company expects the military ramp-up to have a positive impact on margin rates. While there is no dependence on any specific platform, the focus on security is expected to provide a healthy tailwind for the defense business. This, too, is confirmed by every major defense contractor in North America.

The good news continues. I already briefly mentioned that the company has a very healthy balance sheet with an A credit rating.

Now, Honeywell aims to leverage its balance sheet strength for capital deployment, both internally through high ROI growth projects and externally through mergers and acquisitions.

Honeywell International

Honeywell's financial outcomes are expected to be attractive, with an emphasis on gross margins, which are projected to exceed 40% through optimization efforts and capital deployment plans.

Furthermore, the company is expected to improve its free cash flow. The improvement in free cash flow conversion is expected to be supported by reducing inventory as supply chain challenges ease.

Looking at the numbers below, free cash flow is expected to be boosted to $7.0 billion in 2025, which implies a >5% free cash flow yield.

Leo Nelissen

Additionally, Honeywell has invested in digital platforms and network planning to optimize inventory and improve working capital. The company's focus on risk and cash management through global projects and digitalization efforts will also contribute to better free cash flow conversion.

Valuation

Honeywell's valuation is fair. The forward EBITDA multiple has come down to 15.4x, which is expected to decline further, as 2024 EBITDA is expected to be 7.4% higher compared to 2023E EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

The same goes for the free cash flow multiple, which I usually prefer as a valuation indicator, given the importance of free cash flow for sustainable growth and shareholder distributions.

In his case, HON is trading at 37x LTM free cash flow. That number is expected to quickly fall to 21x in 2024 due to the aforementioned expected improvement in free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Based on that context, I believe that HON's fair value is close to $240, which is slightly above the consensus estimate of $220. On a longer-term basis, I expect HON to go back to what it did prior to the pandemic, which is returning between 8-10% per year - outperforming its peers by a slim margin.

However, due to economic challenges, I do not rule out another temporary decline to $180 or lower. Inflation continues to be stickier than expected, which will likely keep rates elevated for longer.

Given the ongoing decline in economic expectations, we could see a downside revision in HON's business expectations. I'm not saying that will happen, but the risks are elevated.

The good news is that this could provide investors with a better entry down the road.

If I were looking to buy HON exposure (I'm not because I already have close to 50% industrial exposure with stocks in all of the company's segments), I would be a buyer at current levels. However, I would buy gradually, meaning with the chance to average down in case HON shares do move to $180 or below.

My bullish rating reflects the stock's long-term potential.

Takeaway

Honeywell International presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors. Despite a recent decline in stock price, the company's well-diversified industrial exposure and impressive track record make it a compelling choice.

Over the years, Honeywell has outperformed both the S&P 500 and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR, delivering annual returns of 8.8% since 1999. Additionally, the company benefits from a solid dividend scorecard backed by a conservative payout ratio and a healthy net leverage ratio.

Despite current economic challenges and potential downside risks, Honeywell's recent performance and positive outlook for margin expansion, driven by effective cost management, volume leverage, and resource reallocation, signal future growth potential. The company's focus on capital deployment, both internally and through strategic acquisitions, further enhances its prospects.

While short-term uncertainties may persist, long-term investors may find Honeywell an attractive investment opportunity, especially if the stock experiences a temporary decline.