Gold Is Pricing In Too Many Rate Cuts

Summary

  • Gold prices face a deteriorating outlook as short-term borrowing costs increase, keeping inflation expectations subdued and real bond yields elevated.
  • Interest rate markets expect significant rate cuts over the next year, but strong job reports and risk asset breakouts may moderate these expectations, negatively impacting gold prices.
  • Spot gold is currently resting on uptrend support, but a downside break could lead to significant losses as speculative longs are unwound.

The gold price outlook continues to deteriorate as short-term borrowing costs move higher. High rates are keeping inflation expectations subdued, meaning real bond yields - the key driver of gold prices - remain elevated. At the same time, interest rate markets are expecting significant rate cuts over

Chart

Spread of 10-Year over 6-Month UST Yield (Bloomberg)

Chart

US 12-Month Breakeven Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

Chart

Gold, SPX, and US 10-Year TIPS Yield (Bloomberg)

Chart

Spot Gold Price (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

