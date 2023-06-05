patty_c

Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is one of the largest pharmacy companies in the world. In the past few quarters, it has struggled with the remnants of the COVID-19 fallout not to mention a $5.7 billion payout over opioid lawsuits filed in Texas and other states. However, if they can successfully put those trials behind them they are now positioned to regain their former market status.

If you look at WBA's total return over the last year compared to the S&P 500 (SP500), you can see it has struggled being down 25% compared to SPY's 6% increase.

Seeking Alpha

Going back four years to 2018 just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, you can see a huge drop in the share price of over 60% from $84 to about $30 today.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of market cap, WBA is second in the world behind only fellow US drug store chain CVS (CVS).

companiesmarketcap.cpm

Keep in mind that Walgreens is a Dividend Aristocrat and has raised its dividend for more than 30 years in a row, an enviable record to be sure.

The question for investors at this point in time is, does Walgreens represent a reasonable investment return or should investors be on the lookout for better investment performance going forward?

In this article, we will look at WBA's prospects for the next year to try and determine the price direction out to 2024 as compared to the last year.

WBA Stock Key Metrics

Let's look at WBA's financial metrics comparing the latest TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) with the previous year. As might be guessed, there are many similar comparisons.

I use the financial metrics to discover what I consider to be positive investment numbers (yellow boxes) and compare them with any negative investment numbers (orange).

Seeking Alpha and author

One quick look at the financial metrics table above comparing 2022 to 2023 shows that WBA has some big positive comparisons if you are looking for a turnaround opportunity.

WBA's price (Line 1) is down 28% over the last 12 months and Price to Sales (Line 3) is down 30%. Despite those negatives, Net Debt is down 22% meaning WBA has made some progress in improving its Balance Sheet. The big negatives include EPS (Line 10) which went negative with the help of many write-offs and write-downs. But note that in the latest earnings call, CEO Roz Brewer projected earnings for the current fiscal year of between $4.45 and $4.65.

We are maintaining our full year guidance for adjusted EPS of $4.45 to $4.65 with good visibility into the key drivers of robust and accelerated growth in the second half. Importantly, the inflection is here.

Also, the Debt/EBITDA ratio (Line 14) was down 56% but still a reasonable 2.3x.

However, looking at FCF (Free Cash Flow) on Line 15 we see a large drop of 65%.

But note that if WBA comes anywhere near the earnings projections of $4.45 to $4.65, those numbers will certainly improve substantially.

So Walgreens had some very bad results over the last 12 months, but it looks like next year will be much better and that is why I like it as a turnaround opportunity.

What Do Analysts Think?

Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts are slightly positive about WBA but the number of analysts following Walgreens is limited. But note there are twice as many Buy recommendations as Sell recommendations but both are dwarfed by 17 Holds.

Seeking Alpha and author

The quant rating has been very consistent in the last year with a Hold rating for the entire twelve-month period.

Seeking Alpha

And recently Motley Fool rated Walgreens as a Sell due to its legal liabilities.

So based on the above ratings Walgreens seems to be Hold.

How Does WBA's Price Compare To Other Pharmacy Stocks?

A legitimate question when looking at any stock is to compare its potential with other stocks in the same market sector. If we look at WBA's performance over the last year and compare it to other large stocks in the pharmacy sector, we can see all three have had a miserable year. WBA and CVS are down 28% and Rite Aid (RAD) is down 67%.

Seeking Alpha

This would imply the pharmacy industry in general is waiting for something good to happen. Questions concerning recession, inflation, interest rates, and perhaps legal liability, have punished the entire group.

Is WBA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Obviously, there are risks with a WBA investment. For example, if legal difficulties continue to be in the press through the end of 2023, WBA shares will almost certainly go lower. Add to those risks the possibility of a recession within the next year or so and you may have a precarious investment environment.

And in Walgreens's case, currency change fluctuations are always lurking on the horizon as can be seen in these comments taken directly from WBA's most recent 10K:

The adverse impact of currency translation on sales was 6.9 percentage points.

The negative impact of currency translation on pharmacy sales was 4.0 percentage points.

The negative impact of currency translation on retail sales was 5.2 percentage points.

The negative impact of currency translation on pharmaceutical wholesale sales was 8.9 percentage points.

Walgreens looks to me like it has a chance to improve earnings substantially this year and that should lead to a higher price. It also has a substantial 6% dividend yield and Dividend Aristocrat status.

I don't think it will get back to $80 but I can see it getting back to $40 by year-end for a nice 30% plus gain. It was over $40 last December.

This is certainly not a bet-the-farm type investment, it is an opportunity to make a nice profit due to an overly pessimistic market and pick up a safe 6% dividend while you wait.

I bought WBA at $30.90 and have placed a stop loss at $27.

WBA is a speculative buy.