Macro Outlook Retakes Spotlight

Summary

  • We see the market’s focus returning to higher-for-longer rates and sticky inflation after a U.S. debt ceiling deal. We prefer an up-in-quality portfolio.
  • U.S. stocks hit 2023 highs after the debt ceiling deal. Yields rose amid the specter of rate hikes after Friday’s payroll report showed a jump in new jobs.
  • China macro data is in focus this week. We trim our growth view slightly as the economic restart loses steam and policy reactions remain uncertain.

Stack of money coin with trading graph, financial investment concept use for background

Tendo23/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

We think the U.S. debt ceiling deal removes a big near-term risk. But the deal will likely now thrust the market’s focus back to the underlying macro and debt backdrop.

We don’t see major

The red line in the top chart shows that total public debt as a share of GDP has jumped to around double the level in 2005. The red shaded area in the bottom chart shows that the budget deficit was the most negative in more than a decade in 2021. The deficit decreased in 2022 but it is now expanding again

U.S. Total Public Debt And Budget Balance, 2005-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute with data from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Bureau of the Fiscal Service and Refinitiv Datastream, June 2023)

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

