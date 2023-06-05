Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie Stock May Be Falling On Humira LOE - But Investors Shouldn't Panic

Jun. 05, 2023 1:00 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)LLY, NVO, NONOF2 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie Inc.'s share price has been slipping as its globally best-selling drug Humira has lost its U.S. patent protection.
  • At least 8 biosimilar versions of the drug will be launched by rival companies this year - Humira sales will likely decline by ~30% year-on-year, and ~25% thereafter.
  • Slightly underwhelming Q1 2023 earnings have also affected ABBV stock's valuation - but shareholders should not panic.
  • Management is doing a strong job of coping with one of the biggest challenges in Pharma - replacing an asset worth >$20bn in annual sales.
  • Management has promised a return to growth within 3 years thanks to new drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq and other burgeoning divisions, plus the dividend yields >4%. AbbVie remains a magnet for investor money.
Worried mature businessman using the mobile phone in the street

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Why Humira's Patent Expiry Is So Significant For AbbVie

Since AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was spun out of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2012, in order to split the Pharmaceutical / drug

Big 8 US Pharmaceutical companies compared

"Big 8" US Pharmaceutical companies compared (TradingView, Google Finance)

AbbVie - The emergence of Skyrizi and Rinvoq

The emergence of Skyrizi and Rinvoq (AbbVie JPM Healthcare Conference presentation)

AbbVie product sales forecasts

AbbVie product sales forecasts (my table and assumptions)

AbbVie forward income statement

AbbVie forward income statement (my table and assumptions)

AbbVie price target using DCF analysis

AbbVie price target using DCF analysis (my table and assumptions)

