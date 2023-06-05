Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.92K Followers

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe DeNardi - VP of IR and Strategic Ventures

Nazzic Keene - CEO

Prabu Natarajan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Matt Akers - Wells Fargo

Bert Subin - Stifel

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Jason Gursky - Citi

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SAIC's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joseph DeNardi, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Ventures. Please go ahead.

Joe DeNardi

Good morning and thank you for joining SAIC's first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. My name is Joe DeNardi, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Ventures, and joining me today to discuss our business and financial results are Nazzic Keene, our Chief Executive Officer, and Prabu Natarajan, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today we will discuss our results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 that ended May 5, 2023. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release, which can be found at investors.saic.com, where you will also find supplemental financial presentation slides to be utilized in conjunction with today’s call and a copy of management’s prepared remarks. These documents, in addition to our Form 10-Q to be filed later today, should be utilized in evaluating our results and outlook along with information provided on today’s call.

Please note that we may make forward-looking statements on today’s call that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially

