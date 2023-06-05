Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TBIL: Crisis Averted; Upgrade To Buy

Jun. 05, 2023 1:33 PM ETUS Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 has suspended the US debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, reducing concerns of a 'technical default' on treasury bills.
  • The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF is recommended as a buy, offering a convenient way for investors to earn relatively high yields from idle cash.
  • In an uncertain macro environment, a 'barbell' approach of investing in large companies and holding excess cash in TBIL may be the best strategy in my view.

Cash is King

All_About_Najmi

In my last article, I downgraded the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) to a hold as I was concerned that a debt ceiling standoff may create a 'technical default' whereby the TBIL ETF may hold treasury

TBIL ETF holdings

Figure 1 - TBIL ETF holdings (ustreasuryetf.com)

Labour market remains resilient

Figure 2 - Labour market remains resilient (marketwatch.com)

S&P 500 is currently trading at a 18.9x Fwd P/E

Figure 3 - S&P 500 is currently trading at a 18.9x Fwd P/E (wsj.com)

The current equity rally is extremely narrow

Figure 4 - The current equity rally is extremely narrow, as just 10 stocks account for 90% of gains (SPY ETF returns attribution from koyfin.com )

XLG ETF has outperformed

Figure 5 - XLG ETF has outperformed SPY (Seeking Alpha)

Core CPI inflation still increasing at a 5.5% YoY rate

Figure 6 - Core CPI inflation still rising at 5.5% YoY rate (BLS)

Traders expect the Fed to begin rate cuts in coming months

Figure 7 - Traders expect the Fed to start rate cuts in coming months (CME)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLG, TBIL, USFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

