AI: Nvidia Is Taking All The Money

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation spent nearly two decades working on hardware and software to be ready for AI’s big moment in 2023. It's no accident they are at the center of it all.
  • But this all puts a huge target on their backs because they are taking all the money. They are stealing margin from customers, and customers’ customers.
  • The resistance to Nvidia is proceeding on 3 tracks: non-GPU hardware, smaller models, and new software.
  • Nvidia’s moat is that they have the only complete hardware-software suite, and have been the default for AI research since 2012. They will be hard to knock off their perch.
Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Nvidia Is Taking All The Money

The main thing Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) makes are graphics processing units, or GPUs. But the “graphics” part is a bit of a misnomer. What GPUs do so very well is computationally expensive

Chart showing explosive growth in model size after 2012

Keep in mind, that is log scale on the Y-axis, so this is massive exponential growth in the shaded “Modern Era” area. (IEEE)

Table showing huge cost increases when moving from GPT-3.5 to GPT-4

The last Google revealed Search metrics was 2012 when it was 1.2 trillion searches. I use 3 trillion as a lowball estimate of where that is today. (ChatGPT Plus, token calculator software, OpenAI API pricing)

Chart showing Microsoft gaining operating leverage in their cloud segment until they had to buy a lot of Nvidia GPUs.

Microsoft quarterly reports

Exploded view of a DGX H100

Nvidia’s DGX H100 server (Nvidia)

Table showing Nvidia taking 91% of a server’s costs.

Approximate guesses at what Nvidia pays for their 3rd-party components (Analyst research)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Screenshot of SA NVDA page showing many articles recently with varying views

A wide variety of opinions (Seeking Alpha screenshot)

Chart
Data by YCharts

The Gartner AI Hype Cycle

Highlighted: generative AI, which is mostly what we are talking about here. (Gartner)

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy.

Tech and macro. Deep analysis of long term sectoral trends, and the opportunities arising from them. I promise not to bore you. Author of Long View Capital, a Marketplace service for long-term investors. Risk Factors: I am also wrong sometimes.

