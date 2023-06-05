Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. REITs Led Last Week's Broad-Based Rallies In Global Markets

Jun. 05, 2023 1:00 PM ETVNQ, VNQI, VTI, WIP, VWO, JNK, VEA, BWX, IHY, BND, PICB, EMLC, TIP, GCC
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.97K Followers

Summary

  • Nearly all major asset classes experienced gains in the week through June 2, except for commodities, which saw a fractional decline.
  • Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund rose 3.4% last week, marking its first weekly increase in over a month.
  • Most of the major asset classes are still posting relatively deep drawdowns.

REIT dollar concept

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Widespread gains lifted nearly all the major asset classes for trading in the week through Friday's close (June 2), based on a set of ETFs. The downside outlier: Commodities, which slipped fractionally.

Vanguard Real Estate Index

VNQ - Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Major Asset Classes: ETF Performance

Major Asset Classes - ETF Performance

Drawdown Distribution Histories

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.97K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.