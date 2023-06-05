FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Despite its limited coverage, Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is one of the assets that could face sharp action in the coming quarters amid a structural break in the life and health industry. Moreover, activity in the bond market is uncertain, leaving Elevance Health's investment income subject to much debate.

Since our strong buy rating in October 2022, Elevance has lost approximately 3.44% of its market value. In our view, the company and its stock are still positioned to perform in line with the market during a longer trading horizon; however, certain short-term headwinds must be considered; therefore, we have decided to downgrade our view of Elevance Health, Inc. stock from "strong buy" to a moderate buy.

ELV's Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Let us delve into some of the reasons why we believe the stock should be moved down to more neutral territory.

Elevance Health, Inc. Operational Highlights & Outlook

Baseline Premiums Performance

Elevance Health released its first-quarter 2023 results in April and illustrated robust year-over-year growth. Instead of covering the salient features, I decided to tap into key ratios and forward-looking results.

During its latest financial quarter, Elevance experienced a weakened benefits expense ratio, which dropped by 30 basis points. Although Elevance claimed that the ratio's decline was due to "commercial risk-based health plans," we see things differently. It is uniform across the industry that expense ratios diminish after a period of hard pricing and a rise in general input costs, which have both featured in Elevance's past financial quarter. Although we expect the latter to diminish alongside U.S. broad-based inflation, the prior could worsen in the coming quarters.

Even though mentioned already, it must be considered that healthcare insurance pricing peaked toward the end of last year and is reverting from its cyclical high, which could weaken Elevance's combined ratio in the upcoming quarters.

Elevance Health

Acquisitions & Divesture

If we dive into a few of the business' recent events, we are able to observe a few positives and negatives. For example, Elevance is about to offload its life and disability members business to "The Standard," which experienced a 1.3% quarterly retracement compared to last year. Although the disability insurance domain is forecast to snowball at 11.2% per year, Elevance's disability insurance business is showing signs of inefficiency.

Although a deal price has not yet been disclosed, the transaction is believed to be worth approximately $6.3 billion, based on a comparative analysis of New York Life's acquisition of Cigna Life.

The divesture will free up a lot of cash for Elevance, which will likely be allocated toward a $2.5 billion deal for Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company, which was announced in February. The target company's core business relates to healthcare plan offerings to individuals, employers, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Trivially speaking, this deal is a portfolio expansion play; instead of a "new markets deal." Nevertheless, it provides Elevance with a regional stronghold, allowing for financial statement enhancements.

Furthermore, Elevance recently acquired BioPlus for an undisclosed fee in an attempt to enter the specialty and chronic disease space. Contrary to the acquisition of Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company, the BioPlus deal provides Elevance with entry into new markets that could enable the company to sustain its growth. For instance, the chronic disease management market is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 11.8% until 2030.

Although both of Elevance's recent acquisitions seem promising, it is yet to be seen whether the firm will successfully integrate the entities into its organization. As mentioned before, Elevance's life and disability business presented low-par results, even though it possessed exposure to a flourishing domain. In our opinion, this provides evidence that the success of Elevance's acquisitions is not guaranteed.

Investment Income

As a life and health provider, Elevance's claims are not overly lumpy; therefore, the firm is not very reliant on funding from its investment portfolio. Nonetheless, Elevance's investment portfolio spans a noteworthy large portion of its asset base.

It must be considered that credit risk is extremely high at the moment, which might derail Elevance's investment portfolio as it is severely exposed to long-dated, cyclical debt investments such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds.

In our opinion, most long-term debt issues are at risk until the yield curve steepens, meaning that Elevance's portfolio is at risk of severe devaluation.

Elevance's Investment Portfolio (Elevance Health)

Valuation

For the purpose of this article, I decided to use the expanded price-to-earnings formula to value Elevance Health's stock. My decision stems from the fact that it is a mature company with transparent data, allowing for a parsimonious valuation technique. Moreover, the firm has exhibited consistent bottom-line growth over the past decade, allowing for an earnings-based model.

Based on the model's output (see below), Elevance is undervalued by approximately $85 per share or 15.4% in percentage terms. Although the formula does not guarantee any gains, it provides a reliable indication.

Formula = 5 year average P/E Ratio x Forecasted EPS for December 2023 = 16.92 x 32.81 = $555.14

Final Words

Our analysis shows that Elevance Health, Inc. is on respectable operational grounds and that its stock is theoretically undervalued. However, we have decided to downgrade Elevance Health, Inc. stock to a moderate buy from a strong buy due to rising risks such as softer premium pricing, threats to its investment portfolio, and M&A activity that has yet to prove itself.