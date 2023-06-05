The S&P 500 Rises On News Of Fed Pause, Slowing Wage Inflation Data
- The S&P 500 experienced its best week, rising over 1.8% as it entered June 2023, reaching its highest level since August 2023.
- Two major news events contributed to the positive increase: the Federal Reserve's announcement of hiking rates in June 2023 and the May employment situation report.
- The CME Group's FedWatch Tool now projects the Federal Reserve will not hike rates until 26 July 2023, with a quarter-point rate hike anticipated.
The S&P 500 (Index:SPX) had its best week as it exited May and entered June 2023, rising over 1.8% to reach 4282.37, its highest level since 18 August 2023. That also puts the level of the index some 10.7% below its record-high peak of 4,796.56 that it set on 3 January 2021.
All of that positive increase was achieved after two major news events during the week. The first came on Thursday, 1 June 2023, shortly after the Federal Reserve's Patrick Harker announced the Fed "really should skip" hiking rates in June 2023.
The second news event came at 8:30 AM on Friday, 2 June 2023, when the May employment situation report was released. While reporting higher-than-expected employment levels, it more significantly reported slowing wage growth.
The two actions together signal slowing inflation and a more positive environment for stock prices, which rose both sharply and shortly after each of these news events. The two events boosted the redzone forecast trajectory on the latest update of the alternative futures chart.
A deal to raise the U.S. government's debt ceiling was also reached during the week, but all the news related to that development proved to have little to no impact on the trajectory of stock prices. We're basing that assessment on the lack of notable changes in the trajectory of E-Mini S&P 500 futures at the times significant news related to the debt ceiling deal occurred, but which do show significant changes in the trajectory of stock prices that correspond to the timing of the two market-moving news events we've highlighted.
Speaking of the week's market-moving headlines, here's our recap of what happened during the Memorial Day holiday-shortened trading week.
Tuesday, 30 May 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials, biggest holders of U.S. government debt, excited by debt ceiling deal:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- BOJ officials looking to keep never-ending stimulus alive, worry about wage hikes:
- ECB officials rate hikes producing desired result:
- Tech stocks help Nasdaq close higher; S&P ends largely unchanged while Dow slips
Wednesday, 31 May 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials getting excited to keep hiking rates after pausing in June, upset by rebound in housing market:
- US rate futures expect Fed pause in June in sharp turnaround from earlier
- BlackRock's CEO expects more rate hikes as inflation persists
- Bigger trouble developing in Asia:
- China's factory activity falls faster than expected as recovery stumbles
- S.Korea April factory output falls, retail sales drop most in 5 months
- Japan April factory output unexpectedly falls on weaker machinery orders
- Thai April factory output drops 8% y/y, worse than forecast
- BOJ officials start prepping for end of never-ending stimulus, ECB officials worry that may cause global problems:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- S&P 500 ekes out slight gain in May, extends monthly-win streak to three
Thursday, 1 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say no rate hike in June, more coming after….
- Mixed signs emerging in Asia:
- Japan's factory activity expands first time in 7 months - PMI
- South Korea factory activity slumps into longest downtrend since early 2009 - PMI
- China's factory activity swings to surprise growth in May - Caixin PMI
- India's May factory activity grows at fastest pace since Oct 2020
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- ECB officials see end of rate hikes, still excited to keep hiking rates:
- Nasdaq ends +1%, S&P, Dow also gain on hopes for rate hike pause at June Fed meet
Friday, 2 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials using other means to signal June pause for rate hikes:
- Much bigger stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ officials okay with taking lots of time to hit low inflation target, JapanGov officials draft their own never-ending fiscal stimulus plan:
- Dow ends 700 points higher as stock-market rally puts S&P 500 on verge of bear-market exit
After Fed officials signaled they will pause in hiking the Federal Funds Rate in June, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool changed its projections to match that expectation. It now projects the Federal Reserve will not hike rates until the Fed's Open Market Committee meets on 26 July 2023, when a quarter-point rate hike is anticipated. That would put the Federal Funds Rate at a target range of 5.25-5.50%, which the tool also anticipates will be the peak for the series of rate hikes that began in March 2022. The FedWatch Tool still anticipates the Fed will hold rates at that peak level until its 31 January (2024-Q1) meeting, at which it is will initiate a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals to address recessionary conditions in the U.S. economy.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool estimate of the real GDP growth rate for 2023-Q2 ticked up to +2.0% from the +1.9% growth rate it forecast a week earlier.
