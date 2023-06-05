ASIFE/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates up to an eye-popping 5.00-5.25% so far, which has led to competition between banks and financial companies to offer better interest rates on savings accounts and CD's. The best online accounts on the market offer 4-5%, respectable, but hardly something to really build wealth or maintain spending power with. What if we are willing to take on the risk-return spectrum, to take on some risk for some more return?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) comes to mind as an excellent choice for those who are seeking an income producing position in their portfolios. Currently it sports a mouth-watering 10% yield, which is paid out as dividend income, which incidentally, also matches the long-term return of the US stock market. Let's find out more about this business.

Ares Capital is a business development company (a BDC), which carries with it some important structural implications for how to assess it. I will assess it in this article on six different areas:

Are management & incentive fees in alignment with shareholders?

Are balance sheet leverage levels reasonably close to a debt to equity ratio equaling 1?

Do assets tend to be on the conservative side: emphasis on senior secured debt instruments, preferably with floating rates?

How has Ares Capital's credit quality been in recent years?

Is Ares Capital competitive with other BDCs in terms of its debt vis-a-vis leverage with low interest rates?

Is there wide diversification by industry, with tilt away from cyclical sectors of the economy?

About BDCs In General

BDCs invest in middle market business debt - from companies that are too large for typical business loans from a bank, but too small to make debt offerings on the bond markets. The typical loan that BDCs invest in carry a coupon rate of about prime plus 2-3%. Those are the assets.

On the liabilities side, they issue bonds, notes, and/or baby bonds. These have varying interest rates as a function of the rating of the issuer. BDCs are limited by law to at most a debt to equity ratio of 2, but many BDCs voluntarily remain below the legal limit for risk management purposes.

BDCs by law must pay out at least 90% of their earnings as dividends. This means that BDCs are very limited in their ability to retain earnings, and so their underwriting and credit quality is a key figure to watch: BDCs with poor underwriting tend to see NAV decay over time.

BDCs have managements that run the operation; these managers need to be paid, and so BDCs charge management fees according to various schedules. A key consideration is to test whether the BDC's fee schedule incentivizes the management to act in the interest of the shareholders.

All of these general facts about BDCs motivate the six questions I will answer about ARCC.

Management Alignment With Shareholders

This one is a resounding yes. Here's why. BDCs tend to charge management fees in two parts: one as the base asset management fee, the second as the incentive fee based on income, divided up according to the returns on equity provided by the portfolio. I am going to dig deep on this one and pull up the lines from ARCC's 2022 10-K filing, and break it down.

Base Management Fee

Effective June 21, 2019, in connection with our board of directors’ approval of the modification of the asset coverage requirement applicable to senior securities from 200% to 150%, the investment advisory and management agreement was 15 amended to reduce our annual base management fee rate from 1.5% to 1.0% on all assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt to equity. For all assets financed using leverage up to 1.0x debt to equity, the annual base management fee rate remains at 1.5%

Here is the first goodie for shareholders: it is the shareholders that are being rewarded if ARCC management take on more leverage; the base management fee falls from 1.5% to 1.0% per year for assets financed using leverage above 1.0x debt to equity. Extra risk is for the increased benefit of the shareholders in my view.

Income Incentive Fee

ARCC Income Based Fee Schedule (2022 10-K Filing)

I'll translate the quarterly percentages back into annual percentages for ease of comprehension. For the first 7.5%/year return on net assets (after the base management fee), the company does not charge an income incentive fee. ARCC management then earns 100% of the income between 7.5% and 8.75%/year, and then earns 20% thereafter.

Again, the income incentive fee is structured so that management is incentivized to take on sufficient risk: enough to each the full 100% between 7.5% and 8.75%. Any reward earned beyond that in terms of reaching for yield on the loans underwritten is almost entirely handed over to shareholders - again, if extra risk is taken, the reward goes to the shareholders.

There is an additional capital gains incentive fee, but it is insignificant compared to the two I have mentioned because of its high water mark provision. I will not mention it for brevity. But as you can see from what I've presented here, fees are structured so that shareholders are the main beneficiaries of any extra risk the fund takes beyond the incentivized amounts.

Balance Sheet Leverage Is Appropriate

Balance sheet leverage in an important consideration in respect with NAV decay over time as a result of any credit losses: leverage amplifies effect of credit losses on assets to losses on equity, which is what the shareholder really owns. Prior to 2019, BDCs were limited to a debt to equity ratio of 1 - now that limit is 2. BDCs have since leveraged up to varying degrees, showing various amounts of restraint in their pursuit of risk.

I will present for the past several years' year end the amount of liabilities and equity that ARCC had, and compute the leverage ratio. All figures in millions:

FY Year end Total Liabilities Total Equity Debt To Equity Q1 2023 11,763 10,049 1.171 2022 12,843 9,555 1.344 2021 11,975 8,868 1.350 2020 9,020 7,176 1.257 2019 7,438 7,467 0.996 2018 5,595 7,300 0.766 2017 5,249 7,098 0.740 2016 4,080 5,165 0.790 2015 4,334 5,173 0.838 Click to enlarge

ARCC has increased balance sheet leverage very modestly after the 2019 change - it has shown remarkable restraint in this regard and avoided "reaching" for base management fees.

Asset Portfolio Seniority & Rate Structure

In BDC lending, the most conservative form of asset is the senior secured loan. This is the gold standard for BDC assets since it carries with it the greatest chance of recovery of principal should the debtor default on the loan. This means that when we look at ARCC's 10-K filing, we will specifically look for the percentage of its portfolio that is senior secured debt. Here's the relevant exhibit from the most recent 10-Q, for Q1 2023:

ARCC Asset Portfolio Composition (Q1 2023 10-Q Filing)

What we see here is a little unusual of BDCs. ARCC does not have the highest percentage of senior secured loans on its books, but rather it has substantial slices of preferred equity and other equity. For the time being, the appreciation of the equity is balancing out the depreciation in the secured loans. About 62% of the assets are in senior secured loans, which does anchor the portfolio in stability.

As for the percentage of the portfolio that is floating rate - I could not find any exact numbers in the 10-K, except for a quotation:

Our portfolio primarily consists of floating rate investments as opposed to fixed rate investments. Market prices tend to fluctuate more for fixed-rate securities that have longer maturities. Although we have no policy governing the maturities of our investments, under current market conditions we expect that we will invest in a portfolio of debt generally having maturities of up to 10 years.

The preponderance of floating rate investments should be considered a good thing, as they have less value volatility, and have earnings that adjust to the prevailing interest rate level.

Credit Quality & Underwriting Results

Each quarter, BDCs report an account called "Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, foreign currency and other transactions". This account is an estimate of the credit quality of the loans: investors should want this number to be as small in magnitude as possible if it is negative, or as large as possible if positive (to indicate appreciation or capital gains).

I will display this value, alongside total equity, and compute an equity appreciation/depreciation ratio. For a good BDC, we would want this ratio to be as positive as possible: this ratio represents the year-to-year rate of change in the BDC's net asset value. Dollar figures below are in millions.

Year Net Realized And Unrealized Gains (Losses) Total Equity Equity Appreciation / (Depreciation) Ratio 2022 (444) 9,555 (4.67%) 2021 869 8,868 9.80% 2020 (310) 7,176 (4.32%) 2019 (18) 7,467 (0.24%) 2018 164 7,300 2.25% 2017 160 7,098 2.25% 2016 (20) 5,165 0.39% 2015 (119) 5,173 (2.30%) Average 0.3% Click to enlarge

Over approximately the last business cycle, the average rate of change of equity was 0.3%/year, due to appreciation of capital overall. This means that despite the volatility caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Ares Capital was able to effectively preserve the shareholders' capital earnings power. I would note that the large appreciation in 2021 was caused by the general drop in interest rates, and the large depreciation in 2022 was caused by the general rise in interest rates.

This ability to preserve capital gives Ares Capital Corporation a big vote of confidence as a prospective long term income investment.

Low Cost Of Ares Capital's Leverage

Without bogging down into endless detail and figures by comparing Ares Capital's bonds and notes with those of other BDC's, I would begin by saying that Ares Capital's cost of debt is among the lowest of the BDCs. I would simplify the matter by computing Ares Capital's cost of liabilities, by dividing its interest expense by its total liabilities. Dollar figures below are in millions.

Interest Expense Total Liabilities Cost of Liabilities Average AAA Bond Yield (FRED) 2022 455 12,843 3.54% 4.07% 2021 372 11,975 3.11% 2.70% 2020 317 9,020 3.51% 2.48% 2019 291 7,438 3.91% 3.39% 2018 240 5,595 4.29% 3.93% 2017 225 5,249 4.29% 3.74% 2016 186 4,080 4.56% 3.67% 2015 227 4,334 5.24% 3.89% Click to enlarge

I have also included a column that indicates the average AAA bond yield in the US for each year, with the data gathered from the Federal Reserve (FRED). In recent years, the cost of Ares Capital's leverage is just above the yield on AAA bonds. This is really about as low as the cost of leverage can go.

The less that the leverage costs, the more goes to the shareholder.

Portfolio Diversified By Industry

The main concern behind portfolio industry diversification is that we actually want BDC's to avoid investing in highly cyclical industries. The years 2014 and 2015 were somewhat rough years for BDCs because of the overproduction of shale oil in the US that caused a decline in oil prices. For BDCs in general, portfolios in the oil and gas industry were hard hit during those years.

I have included below a chart taken from Ares Capital's 2022 10-K filing that details the portfolio diversification as of Dec 31, 2022.

Ares Capital Corporation Asset Industry Diversification (2022 10-K Filing)

As we can see here, just 2.0% of the portfolio investments were in the Energy sector. None of the other sectors are identifiably cyclical. The relative lack of representation of cyclical industries in Ares Capital's portfolio is another brownie point for a prospective income investment.

Conclusions

Ares Capital has 6 highly attractive traits in a BDC that is a prospective income investment. They are:

Management is aligned with shareholders via the design of the fee structure

Balance sheet leverage is kept at modest levels - there is no reaching for extra leverage just to earn management fees here

Asset portfolio is concentrated in the conservative first lien and second lien senior secured loan investments

Ares Capital appears capable of preserving shareholder capital through a business cycle including peak and trough

Cost of leverage is about as low as it could possibly go

The asset portfolio is highly diversified and significantly weighted away from cyclical industries

Knowing this, I would consider the 10% dividend quite a safe bet over a full business cycle, and ARCC is an appropriate buy and hold income investment over the long term in my view.