Written by Nick Ackerman. A version of this article was published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on May 25th, 2023.

If you missed your opportunity to pick up a position in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in last October's pullback, you are now getting another opportunity with shares dropping around $70 once again more recently.

WPC was a relative winner in 2022 compared to other REITs due to its CPI-linked escalators for rent. The below chart reflects the performance of WPC compared to (XLRE).

However, with inflation coming down and interest rates still staying elevated - that seems to have made investors a bit more cautious about WPC. Interest rates are a concern because they do have exposure to some floating rate debt. They also have a fair bit of debt maturing in a fairly short period relative to their longer-term debt.

With higher interest rates, one of the main ways for REITs to grow is to issue equity or debt and buy properties. Any new debt these days is going to be harder to justify. It doesn't make it impossible, but it has led to a significant reduction in capital raising from the REIT space across the board.

Finally, yields on Treasuries have been rising once again. As an income-oriented investment, WPC will be sensitive to where the risk-free yield is.

So I think the risks are pretty clear, and we shouldn't ignore that. If these risks didn't exist, it's unlikely that shares would be trading how they currently have been.

Add this all together, and that seems to be creating the opportunity we are getting now with an attractive price back to these latest levels. In fact, we briefly pushed past the lows we saw last October.

Shorter-term headwinds can often present opportunities for a longer-term investor if you have many years to invest and aren't looking at just the next year or two.

Diversification, Diversification, Diversification

One thing that WPC really boasts about is diversification. This is one of the pillars of investing in WPC as a diversified REIT. You gain exposure geographically through many different tenants and industries. They list 62% in the U.S., 36% in Europe and 2% in other.

They list their net-lease portfolio at 1446 properties and 397 tenants. They also have self-storage with 84 properties. The net lease portfolio sees a strong 99.2% occupancy and nearly 32% being investment-grade tenants.

Of course, diversification comes with its own set of downsides, and that could be seen as having exposure to the dreaded office sector. An area of the REIT space that has been absolutely destroyed, for fairly good reason, as work from home becomes standard.

However, some of this office exposure is through governments. Those are the type of tenants that are seen as fairly sticky and dependable to pay their bills. Government offices in Spain are particularly noteworthy as it comprises 70 of their properties and $32 million in annualized base rent.

Offices are also where they've been disposing of properties to reduce their exposure. This was noted in their conference call, and the general sense seems to be that they will keep getting rid of exposure to this space.

I think in context that we've noted in prior calls, we remain underweight office, and that will be overweight in our dispositions.

Besides the office exposure, that's not the only worthwhile news item. There was an interesting development with U-Haul - currently listed as their largest tenant by ABR and a number of properties.

On February 28, 2023, U-Haul Moving Partners, Inc. and Mercury Partners, LP, the tenant of our portfolio of 78 net-lease self storage properties located in the United States, provided notice of its intention to exercise its option to repurchase the properties. The purchase price will be calculated using the U.S. CPI as of the closing date, which is expected on or around March 31, 2024. ABR from this tenant totaled $38.8 million as of March 31, 2023.

U-Haul will repurchase these properties, which could be good or bad, depending on where they put that cash back to work. They noted in their conference call that they don't believe it'll be all that material because it can be offset.

So I think the spread or the dilution on selling that asset has come down meaningfully and won't be all that material. And you mentioned Lineage, I think that's an offset that we do at times like to couple with U-Haul, a similar size asset and Lineage, I think our mark right now is around $400 million. We don't have good visibility into the timing on that. I think that there's probably a liquidity event sometime in the next couple of years, but we don't have visibility into it. But when it does offer us in exit, we would be selling that $400 million asset that's currently not paying any dividend at all and then using that capital to accretively reinvest. You can kind of think about it if we're reinvesting at seven caps going from a zero to seven on $400 million is pretty significant and wildly offsets any dilution we would see of selling the U-Haul portfolio and kind of the low 8s and again, reinvesting in and around a seven cap. So timing may line up perfectly, but I think that there's been less focus on Lineage and it's a pretty valuable asset that we're holding.

Lineage Logistics is a cold storage REIT that WPC holds a position in. It's a level 3 position because it's not actively traded. They placed the fair value of the position at $404.9 million. As a level 3 security, there is some speculation or risks that one should consider. It isn't necessarily valued regularly. In fact, that fair value was estimated at the end of March 2023 and December 2022. They listed the fair value as $366.3 million at the end of 2021 and $290 million at the end of 2020.

In 2020, they added to their Lineage position. The position provided cash dividends in 2022, but they don't appear to expect anything for 2023 as they say it's currently not paying any dividends. So it's essentially a non-income producing investment, and that's why they could see that capital put to work accretively.

Debt Discussion

WPC's debt is something to consider because their largest maturities are coming in years 2024, 2025 and 2026. These can seem like forever away, but they'll be here before we know it. These maturities are much closer to the front of their debt maturity schedule than the longer ones. When having to refinance this debt, with higher interest rates, the costs are obviously looking to increase.

The optimistic side could make a clear argument that the market is actually expecting an interest rate cut before this year is out or early in 2024. If that is the case, they just might be able to avoid issuing new debt at these significantly higher interest rate levels. The likelihood of an interest rate cut would seemingly be all but guaranteed sometime between now and 2025 based on current expectations. Therefore, they could avoid the 2025 maturities, which that's currently over a quarter of their debt.

So this is clearly a headwind to think about and be fully aware of, but some of the negatives can also be something that can be avoided if rates are cut.

An additional note is that some of this debt is floating rate, so they've already been experiencing higher interest rate expenses. This would have been counteracted by the CPI escalators they have in place with their tenants. 57% of their rent escalators are linked to CPI, with 37% uncapped CPI.

They've also had interest rate swaps to help minimize the downside of higher leverage costs. In total, they noted that 83.3% of their long-term debt is either "at fixed rates or was swapped or capped to a fixed rate." Thus, that also kept the damage done by rising interest rates to a more minimal level.

Earnings Expectations And Dividend

As we saw above, the capital raising has taken a massive hit. So that means less growth potential going forward. Analysts expect FFO to slip a bit this year for WPC before growing again in the lower single digits.

WPC is guiding for AFFO of $5.30 to $5.40. They posted $1.31 AFFO in Q1 2023, leaving another $4.04 for the remaining three quarters. Full-year 2022 AFFO came in at $5.29. So they anticipate minimal but some growth expectations for this year in earnings.

Another boast for WPC is that they raise their dividend every quarter. Earnings growth is anticipated to be minimal, but we are still at a level where they can continue this trend because coverage remains strong. Based on the latest quarterly payout, we arrive at an annual $4.268. Against the expectations at the midpoint of 2023, we are looking at AFFO coverage of 125% or an AFFO payout ratio of ~80%.

Conclusion

WPC is looking fairly cheap again. This could be a time to consider adding or initiating a position.

There are headwinds that one should certainly consider. However, if you're a longer-term investor, the shorter-term issues are likely only creating this current opportunity.