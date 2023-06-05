DocuSign: Sign Up Here
Summary
- DocuSign has fallen to near all-time lows as the growth rate slows following a few strong years with covid.
- The e-signature company continues to provide tepid guidance while constantly smashing estimates with the next test coming up for FQ1 on June 8.
- The stock is cheap at 21x FY25 EPS estimates that are likely conservative.
As a covid beneficiary, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) growth is regularly diminished, yet the e-signature company continues to grow beyond the original surge. The company definitely faces a tough macro environment, but DocuSign continues to outperform while providing conservative guidance. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the document company due to the opportunity to expand the TAM into a smart agreement.
Smarter Opportunity
Unlike some other COVID firms, DocuSign has continued to report explosive growth, including 19% in the last FY. When the year started, previous management guided to sales of ~$2.4 billion for growth of 14% for the year in a sign of the conservative nature of the former management team.
The new guidance for FY24 has DocuSign growing at a sub-10% growth rate. The company faces a customer base pulling back on expansion rates in a tough economy with a 107% expansion rate slipping further in FQ1.
The reason for optimism is that DocuSign is still shifting from a basic e-signature firm that saw a huge pull forward during covid when people were shut inside to one working on implementing a smart agreement. The new products will allow for a complete tracking of all contract elements and allow the use of AI to handle contract monitoring and analysis.
DocuSign only reported FY23 revenues of $2.5 billion while the whole market opportunity in contract management expands the TAM by another $25 billion to a total of over $50 billion. If anything, some of the COVID pull forwards slowed down the reported growth rates in the last year and even going forward.
If DocuSign grew at a 20% clip over the next 3 years, revenues will only reach $4.3 billion, not even reaching 10% of the global market opportunity.
Reasonable Price
DocuSign isn’t likely to ever trade extremely cheap. The stock only trades at 21x FY25 EPS targets of $2.65 that appear conservative due to a growth rate of only 10% factored into those estimates.
The new CEO started on October 10 and appears to have continued the string of conservative guidance. In his first major earnings report as CEO, DocuSign smashed estimates by over $20 million.
The e-signature company reports FQ1 earnings after the close on June 8. The consensus estimates is for DocuSign to only report revenues of $642 million for 9% growth, but company regularly smashes estimates with nearly $20 million revenue beats in the last 3 quarters.
The smart document company has the software gross margins of 83% and strong operating margins topping 20% that won’t likely allow the stock to dip very far. DocuSign generated $429 million in free cash flow last year to provide a strong flow of cash to reward shareholders.
The company ended FY23 with a cash balance of $1.2 billion. The combination with large free cash flow will make a stock buyback appealing, if the stock doesn't rally.
DocuSign only has a market cap of $11.6 billion, yet the company is reporting record revenue here. The stock once topped $300 at the peak of covid excitement at the end of 2021. DocuSign actually trades closer to the all-time lows now following a hot IPO back in late 2017.
Management Turnover Risk
The biggest risk to the investment story is a substantial turnover of the management team. The CEO is still relatively new and DocuSign just announced a new CFO in Black Grayson from The Trade Desk (TTD).
Considering the document company had replaced some of the other top executives of the firm, a business disruption is a definite risk. Even though the new executives appear highly qualified, a new management team can be disruptive to the sales process in the short term due to the learning curve and any disruption to business processes from management changes can slow down the productivity of the workforce.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that DocuSign is turning into a value play as the stock reaches near record lows while the business continues to grow at a fast clip. The stock is now priced for subpar growth, yet the e-signature company has a strong history of smashing estimates.
If the company can move beyond the slow net expansion rates following the strong years of covid pull forwards, I believe DocuSign could probably achieve a 15% to 20% sustainable software type growth rate. Any investors buying the stock below $60 will likely be well-rewarded on such an outcome.
