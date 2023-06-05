Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHY: An Objective That Should Align With Investors

Dividend Due Diligence profile picture
Dividend Due Diligence
384 Followers

Summary

  • Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF is a promising investment vehicle for dividend investors seeking international exposure.
  • SCHY's methodology, which favors better debt coverage, ROE, and lower volatility, has demonstrated capital preservation during rocky market conditions.
  • Investors should be mindful of potential underperformance in different market conditions and high portfolio turnover related tax implications.

Controlling the plants

supersizer/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Although in its relative infancy, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) is a dividend ETF that investors can align with. We breakdown SCHY from the ground up to understand the drivers of performance and

SCHY Summary

Author's analysis

SCHY vs Index industry exposure

Author's analysis

SCHY vs index performance

Author's Analysis

SCHY vs index factor exposure

Author's analysis

SCHY dividend history

Author's analysis

This article was written by

Dividend Due Diligence profile picture
Dividend Due Diligence
384 Followers
Dividend Due Diligence is a research group comprised of individuals who have spent time at hedge funds, institutional long only and sell side equity research. All contributors are CFA charterholders with decades of collective experience between them.Take your dividend portfolio to the next level of performance by following Dividend Due Diligence. Specializing in deep fundamental analysis on dividend paying securities, identifying which ones are prime for dividend increases and those that are set to cut their dividend in the future. Grow your dividend income with our stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.Improve your returns and stay ahead of the market with our deep dive analysis into both stocks and ETFs. We not only identify expected changes in dividend distributions but also provide insight and idea generation for special situation opportunities. Follow us on twitter for ongoing discussion and real time update: https://twitter.com/DividendDD

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.