CARZ: Where Mega-Cap Tech Meets Traditional Auto Stocks

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Hansen Song as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) is poised to capitalize on a generational shift towards electric vehicles. I rate it a Hold for now, but only because macroeconomic conditions such as an increasing interest rate will dampen demand and a global semiconductor shortage can limit supply.

How can an ETF devoted to a transforming, modern industry, issued by a prominent ETF manager and in existence for 12 years, amass only $42 million in assets and only trade about $250,000 a day in volume? I honestly do not know, and that's why I decided to write about it. Because to me, CARZ is an undiscovered automotive ETF that has the potential to offer significant future profits.

The fund effectively captures the global auto manufacturing industry, offering a mix of traditional and modern players. Its stock holdings include leading auto manufacturers as well as pioneers pushing the boundaries of modern technology. The car industry is experiencing a transformation phase, driven by advancements in automotive technology and a growing shift towards electric vehicles. CARZ provides an opportunity for investors to tap into this shifting industry.

It's important to remember that while this transformation is revealing tremendous growth prospects, it's not without its own set of challenges. There is still a considerable amount of uncertainty surrounding the sector as it contends with obstacles such as a lack of raw production materials, which have led to production difficulties.

Existing automakers are beginning to reorient their business strategies to adapt to the growing demand for electric vehicles and improved technology. Simultaneously, newer franchises focusing solely on electric and self-driving vehicles are rising in prominence as well. Combine this with advanced technologies, such as autonomous driving functionalities and IoT connectivity in automobiles, and there is potential for significant upside potential within this industry. These advancements are boosting automobile efficiency and further integrating automobiles into the technological sphere of our lives.

Where traditional and futuristic automobile businesses coexist

Launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P., CARZ adopts a management strategy that aims to track and replicate the performance of the S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index. This index comprises companies primarily involved in the production of automobiles and its enabling technologies and materials. The ETF doesn't discriminate between traditional and modern manufacturers, thus providing a blend of stability and potential growth. Despite its global focus, CARZ leans towards companies based in developed markets, providing a balance between risk and opportunity.

Legacy franchises like General Motors and NVIDIA occupy a significant portion of the holdings, bringing stability and steady performance. At the same time, companies leading the automotive revolution, like Tesla, offer high growth potential. Furthermore, the ETF also offers a significant portion of leading technology giants, including Apple and Microsoft. Consumer Cyclical (auto manufacturers) and to a smaller extent, Industrials and Basic Materials (auto parts manufacturers) represent a smaller concentration of the fund. This mix, along with the addition of electronic technology, provides an extensive exposure to the entire auto value chain, creating a balance between cyclical stability and prospective growth. Below is a breakdown of the fund's holdings by industry.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Mega-cap tech, with an auto industry filter

CARZ has the capacity to provide a broad exposure to the transforming global auto industry. Current holdings Tesla (TSLA) , Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL) have all risen in price by at least 25% this year. Cars are becoming more like computers now, and these giant tech companies are expanding their influence to most modern vehicles. This is particularly notable considering the equal distribution between tech and parts manufacturing firms and conventional auto manufacturers within the CARZ portfolio.

At around $52, it's selling 20% below its peak in November of 2021. That puts it in hold range for me, where it's slightly undervalued but I would rather see when all those Big Tech holdings become more reasonably priced. Other than Tesla, there isn't any other automotive companies in the Top 10 besides Toyota. This allows the fund to benefit from the technological developments within the automotive industry as opposed to only focusing on the car industry by itself.

Additionally, the fund is likely to benefit from the impressive growth demonstrated by companies like NVIDIA (NVDA) and TSLA. These companies take up a significant portion of the fund, as shown in the Top 10 Holdings below, strategically positioning it to capitalize on emerging trends, including the growing shift towards electric vehicles and the breakthroughs in autonomous driving technology.

And because of its dual focus on electric vehicles alongside technological development in this space, the surge in the Nasdaq since last autumn has clearly benefited CARZ more than some of its competitors. Among its peers, DRIV, IDRV, and KARS, CARZ's Total Return clearly leads the bunch in 2023 at nearly 32%. The fund has most closely followed the QQQ this past year, leading me to conclude that CARZ is the best choice for an automotive ETF out of the bunch. Also, CARZ's outperformance is especially impressive when considering its AUM of $41 million. To put in perspective, the fund with the second lowest AUM in the group, KARS, boasts a substantially higher AUM at $170 million. This means that CARZ had to overcome several disadvantages, including lower volume and liquidity among others, in order to still come out on top among its peers.

Seeking Alpha

The EV market and Tesla's prominence

There's a growing shift toward electric vehicles as well as advancements in autonomous driving technologies. These forward-looking industry trends call for significant potential upside in owning CARZ in the near term. Considering Tesla's recent strategic price reductions on its vehicles, there's strong potential for the company to excel in the near term. This strategic move could potentially marginalize competitors, permitting Tesla to secure a broader market stake, at least momentarily as competitors strive to acclimate to evolving market trends. Given Tesla's prominent position within the CARZ portfolio, such a surge in Tesla's performance could directly bolster the fund's growth trajectory.

Cyclical headwinds represent the biggest risks

Being heavily reliant on the cyclical nature of the auto industry, it is susceptible to fluctuations in global economies and consumer spending, and the fund can especially be hurt by the anticipated economic downturn. The auto industry is also sensitive to interest rate changes, particularly in markets where consumer vehicle financing is prevalent. As the Fed signals towards potential interest rate hikes to combat inflation, consumer demand for new vehicles may decrease, which can in turn negatively impact sales of automobile companies. Additionally, despite the potential benefits of technological advancements, there are still concerns surrounding the collective acceptance of electric and self-driving vehicles, which might ultimately slow growth in the early stages of its development as people adjust to new technology.

Despite the promising opportunities and recent events, CARZ does face potential threats that could impact its near-term performance. According to JP Morgan analysts, the current global semiconductor chip shortage poses a significant challenge to automobile production, expected to last into 2023 and 2024. Nonetheless, once the semiconductor supply normalizes, we can expect global auto pricing to regain stability, increasing production and sales in the industry as a whole. Alongside the semiconductor shortage, there’s also a shortage of electric vehicle battery materials. With materials like nickel and lithium still underground, we can anticipate a surge in collaboration between automotive companies and miners, with automotive companies becoming more involved in the mining business.

Opinion: Short-term risks don't affect long-term potential

As an ETF dedicated to the global automobile industry, CARZ provides an interesting way to monitor an industry undergoing revolutionary changes. From the rapid advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technologies to the emergence of autonomous driving, CARZ encapsulates these dynamic shifts, making it a valuable addition to my watchlist. It's not just about potential investment returns; tracking CARZ is about keeping a finger on an industry that's set to redefine how we perceive and utilize personal transportation in the future.

I rate CARZ a Hold for now. This decision balances the significant growth potential in the transformative auto industry against the present uncertainties that could halt near-term performance. Factors like the global semiconductor and raw material shortages and macroeconomic conditions must be taken into account. While these cyclical challenges warrant a degree of caution, I anticipate them to be very minor, temporary implications that can be navigated and resolved within the near term. However, as the industry evolves and navigates through these issues, I am confident that a reevaluation of CARZ would lead to a more bullish stance in the future.