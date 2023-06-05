Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OPEC+ Meeting Brings Deeper Saudi Cuts

Jun. 05, 2023 2:37 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), BNODBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • It hasn't been an easy OPEC+ meeting for members.
  • The group failed to come to an agreement on deeper cuts, but production targets have been set for 2024 and voluntary cuts were extended.
  • The Saudis have also decided to make further voluntary cuts.

View of the headquarters of intergovernmental Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the downtown of Vienna, Austria in a modern office building.

Timon Schneider

By Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy

What was agreed?

The OPEC+ meeting was eventful. Heading into the meeting the expectation was that the group would announce further supply cuts – which was easier said than done. As Saudi Arabia struggled to

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.94K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.