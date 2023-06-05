Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil Has Ample Upside In Current Environment

Jun. 05, 2023 2:44 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)2 Comments
Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.78K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil offers ample capital appreciation upside, aided by the news that OPEC+ intends to keep a lid on global oil supplies.
  • The company is on track to achieve $9.0 billion in annualized cost reductions by the end of this year.
  • Exxon Mobil's robust cash flow generation and upstream production growth upside in Guyana and the Permian Basin support its fair value estimate of ~$122 per share.

ExxonMobil"s Baton Rouge Refinery, Louisiana, USA

JHVEPhoto

In light of the news that the oil cartel OPEC+ intends to continue keeping a lid on global oil supplies for the foreseeable future, aided by additional voluntary reductions from Saudi Arabia, investors would be wise to consider Exxon Mobil Corporation (

A snapshot from Exxon Mobil's 2022 Investor Day presentation event.

Exxon Mobil's upstream position in Guyana represents a major growth driver for the firm over the long haul. (Exxon Mobil - 2022 Investor Day Presentation)

A snapshot from Exxon Mobil's 2022 Investor Day event presentation

Exxon Mobil's scale in the Permian Basin is impressive. (Exxon Mobil - 2022 Investor Day Presentation)

Snapshot from Exxon Mobil's first quarter of 2023 earnings presentation for investors

Exxon Mobil's operational and financial performance has been trending in the right direction in recent quarters. (Exxon Mobil - First Quarter of 2023 IR Earnings Presentation)

This article was written by

Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.78K Followers
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.