The Debt Limit Postponed: What About Getting To The Real Issue?

Douglas Rissing

The debt-limit deal succeeded!

Now, we need to get on with the real world!

The nation's debt is now $31.4 trillion.

Note that in 2011, the federal debt was just below $15 trillion.

At the end of another decade, the debt load is expected to "top $50 trillion".

There is plenty of evidence all around that the "nation's overall debt load will not be shrinking anytime soon."

And, just to add to this gloomy picture, the Financial Times' lead editorial states that the public debt of the world is over $86 trillion. And this debt is expected to rise even further and faster over the next decade.

This is the reality of the situation.

And, this problem cannot continue to be "kicked down the road" indefinitely.

To me, the leaders of the world are going to be the ones that make the hard choices and bring their finances under control. It will be hard work, but that is what leadership is all about.

What Changed?

Looking just at the United States, something changed within the past fifteen years or so.

Federal Government Surplus or Deficit (Federal Reserve)

Deficits became much larger and also became disruptive of other areas of government policy.

But. look at how the volume of the federal debt accelerated during the 2010s and into the 2020s.

Federal Debt (Federal Reserve)

One can see that in 2005 the amount of Federal debt outstanding was somewhere around $8.0 trillion. It was $16.0 trillion somewhere around 2013. It was $24.0 trillion somewhere around 2020.

And, then the total debt really took off.

One might think that the interest rate on this debt might rise due to all the demand for funds coming out of this rise. But, guess what? Interest rates on the Federal debt declined.

Look at what happened to the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury securities.

Yield On U.S. Treasury Securities (10-year) (Federal Reserve)

Note that the line moves up on the right-hand side of the chart. This is the movement created by the Federal Reserve as it entered the fight to reduce inflation.

But, we see that from January 2008 until January 2020, the overall movement in the yield was downward. This was while the demand for money to pay for government securities was accelerating.

What changed?

Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve behavior changed.

The Federal Reserve began pumping money into the economy.

Look at what happened to Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks. As I have written in many, many posts, these Reserve Balances serve as a proxy for "excess reserves" in the banking system. If one looks at the data on the amount of cash assets in commercial banks, one finds a very close relationship between commercial bank cash assets and Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Note, it looks as if something changed!

Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks. "excess reserves," were very, very flat up until 2008, in the middle of the Great Recession.

Then, these excess reserves "popped up" and then took off.

Monetary policy changed.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke got reserves flowing into the banking system and then followed up on this initial injection with three rounds of quantitative easing.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell added on one more round of quantitative easing to the mix in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic that took place in the 2020s.

As can be seen in the above chart, excess reserves in the banking system topped $4.0 trillion at one time during the expansion.

The Federal Debt keep climbing, the Federal Reserve added massive amounts of reserves to the banking system, and government bond rates remained very, very low.

What a mix!!!

The Debt Limit

There was a debt limit confrontation in 2011 and in 2023.

The next confrontation is scheduled to come sometime in 2025, after the next Presidential election. But, nothing has been done to resolve the real issue, how the government is running its fiscal affairs.

The headlines for the Jim Tankersley article in his New York Times that is quoted above is, "The Debt-Limit Deal Suggests Debt Will Keep Growing Fast."

This is the reality of the situation.

And, this, sooner or later, is going to have to be tackled by the government.

The question investors must answer is "When will the Federal government take responsibility for its fiscal budgeting responsibility?"

The monetary and fiscal program set up following the Great Recession seem to have accelerated the debt issue, while trying to keep interest rates low in order to minimize the government deficits.

But, as investors should know full well, excessive amounts of debt around eventually have to be brought down, one way or another.

Secretary of the Treasury Robert Rubin took hold of the debt problem in the 1990s and brought the government into a surplus position.

The U.S. economy flourished and financial markets produced good results.

Right now, investors are in need of a "new" Robert Rubin.

Given the current situation, a lot of people should be reading Mr. Rubin's new book that just was published two weeks ago. The book "The Yellow Pad: Making Better Decisions in an Uncertain World" is published by Penguin Press.

It also wouldn't hurt investors and policymakers to look at Mr. Rubin's earlier book, "Uncertain World: Tough Choices from Wall Street to Washington."

Mr. Rubin describes to us how we might get out of the world we are now in, and achieve the "new" world without an excessive amount of pain.

Investors should want this result. Investors should make this fact known!