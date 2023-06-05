Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 05, 2023 2:55 PM ETFusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO), HTOOW
Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben Schwarz - Investor Relations

Jeffrey Schwarz - Chairman

Gavin Jones - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Frederico Figueira de Chaves - Chief Executive Officer

Ben Schwarz

Well, thank you all for joining us today. So, I'll quickly run through our agenda for the next hour. We will begin the call with some remarks from Fusion Fuel's Chairman, Jeffrey Schwarz, followed by an overview of Fusion Fuel at a glance; our management team will then present first quarter highlights, financial results, project and commercial updates and the latest on our HEVO-Chain technology, wrap it -- before wrapping up with a discussion of our priorities and milestones for 2023; we'll then open up the floor for a half hour or so of facilitated Q&A. As always, like the previous quarterly calls, questions can be answered in the chat box in the webcast platform at any point. Alternatively, you could also submit your questions to me at the investor relations mailbox at ir@fusion-fuel.eu.

So, without further ado, I'll pass it over to Jeffrey Schwarz, Chairman of Fusion Fuel for some opening remarks.

Jeffrey Schwarz

Thanks, Ben, and hello. As Ben said, I'm Jeffrey Schwarz, Chairman of Fusion Fuel Green PLC, and I'm happy to be able to add my welcome to today's investor update.

These have been exciting times at Fusion. In recent months, we've begun the commissioning of our inaugural third-party project for Exolum in Madrid; firmly planted our flag in another country with a recent awarding of a grant for a mobility project in Italy, a project that will employ the newest addition to the Fusion product line, our HEVO-Chain; we've signed a contract with CSIC for the installation of the HEVO-Solar solution, we'll be using the newest generation, HEVO 2023, for

