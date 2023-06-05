Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Colgate-Palmolive: The Reasons We Are Becoming More Cautious

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
900 Followers

Summary

  • Colgate-Palmolive's net margin has been gradually declining since 2020, but improving macroeconomic factors, including a weakening USD and falling energy prices, may lead to margin expansion in the coming quarters.
  • The company's efficiency has been improving gradually since late 2020.
  • According to our updated valuation model, including a higher required rate of return, the stock appears to be trading at a 15% premium compared to our highest fair value estimate.
  • For these reasons, we now rate CL's stock as "hold".

Colgate Palmolive building. Former factory for Colgate Palmolive products such as soap and toothpaste. Converted to apartments in 1997.

A-Shot-of-Bliss

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition.

We have published three articles about the firm on Seeking Alpha in

screenshot

Analysis history (Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

tablet

Profitability comparison (Seeking Alpha)

table

Net sales by segment (CL 10-Q)

chart

Dollar index (TradingView.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

WACC (finbox.com)

table

Fair value range (Author)

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
900 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.