Apple Hits All-Time High As VR Glasses Are Announced At WWDC

Jun. 05, 2023 4:06 PM ET Apple Inc. (AAPL)
Jonathan Weber
Summary

  • Apple shares hit an all-time high at $185 during the WWDC event, with a valuation of $2.9 trillion.
  • WWDC showcased new products such as the MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen, Game Mode for Macs, and the mixed-reality headset Apple Vision Pro.
  • Despite being a high-quality company, AAPL stock's current valuation of 30x net profits may be too high for investment at its current price.
Apple Holds Launch Event For New Products At Its Headquarters

Justin Sullivan

Article Thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been an excellent performer in recent months, and shares hit a new all-time high on Monday, the beginning of its 5-day-long WWDC event. WWDC showcased some solid updates and products so far, but nothing seems game-changing. Overall, AAPL

Apple PE ratio
Data by YCharts

Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, AMD, BRK, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

