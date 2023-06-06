JohnnyGreig

In this article, I'm going to be revisiting one of my primary real estate investment trust ("REIT") investments - Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). While I am no longer at 5-6% of my total portfolio - after having trimmed a bit and rotated a bit into other, more undervalued REITs when the company touched close to $130/share - I still own a significant 3.3% position in this A-rated Retail operation REIT. I consider SPG to be as appealing as ever.

There are considerations that you'll want to make - and I'll share them with you at this time. But if you want a 7.2%+ yield that's covered with an A-rating from S&P Global for an internationally-exposed mall operator with a Top-tier C-suite, then SPG is definitely a company for you.

Let me show you why that is.

Simon Property Group - the premium is unlikable at 0% forward growth, but operations are very sound

That header more or less summarizes the company's current situation and what I see as likely for the company going forward. My RoR was over 35% when I wrote my last article on the company, and I have been clear with regard to this company for a very long time.

There have been no fundamental signs of decline in this REIT. In every consecutive 2022 quarter, and now including 2023 as well, metrics and results have steadily improved, according to company and bull guidance, despite the inputs and trends that some contributors and analysts point to.

The last quarter we have to go by is 1Q23, and that quarter provided a healthy revenue beat and a slight funds from operations ("FFO") miss - but the company still boosted its dividend, citing strong earnings trends and growth. The yield may no longer be 8.5%+ - though we may see this again if things decline back down to a certain level. Even so, a yield of 7%+ for an A-rated mall REIT is still stronger than you'll find in most situations. What's more, at this valuation, the company is looking very attractive indeed.

Expenses continue to grow, as we would expect from any company at this time. This is not unique to SPG in any way. The company's 1Q23 showed both funds from operations ("FFO") growth and an increase in net income, both on a per-share basis and otherwise. So to be clear, the company's FFO miss was an analyst expectation miss. On a YoY basis, SPG grew impressively, with domestic NOI increasing by 4% and portfolio by 3.9%, slightly hampered by international operations.

The company's occupancy continues to show very strong numbers. It's no longer at over 95%, but now at 94.4%, which is well above the 93.3% of 2022. Anyone saying malls or mall REITs are dead and the interest in them is declining - well, they can't be referring to SPG, because trends here are showing the exact opposite.

So, has the company lowered the rent? Are they enticing prospective customers by allowing them to pay less, thus bolstering occupancy trends but at the cost of income?

Not so - company base minimum rent on a square footage basis was up to $55.84, which represents an increase of 3.1%. It doesn't represent CPI or inflation on a broader basis, but it's still well above any sort of 0.5-1% which I would have considered for show.

Also, retailer sales were up - and not trivially either, at 3.3% YoY for the 12 TTM March 2023 period.

Despite the overall macro, the company also moved forward with its international ambitions.

On April 27, 2023, we opened Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet, in Normandy, France. The center includes 228,000 square feet of prestigious luxury and premium brands, providing shoppers in the western region of Paris with one of the finest open-air retail and leisure experiences. Simon owns a 74% interest in this center. During the quarter, construction restarted on a 338,000 square foot upscale outlet located in Jenks (Tulsa), Oklahoma, projected to open in the fall of 2024. Simon owns 100% of this project. Construction continues on redevelopment and expansion projects at properties in North America, Europe and Asia.

(Source: Simon Property Group, 1Q23)

And on the fundamental side? How are things there?

Well, the company managed to close two-tranche senior notes at around $1.3B. The coupon rate is higher - 5.765% at a 20 year weighted average term, and it closed on a new $5B revolver with a multi-currency support. This leaves SPG with around $9.3B in liquidity, of which $1.8B is in cash on hand, including JV cash.

I don't want to exaggerate here, but the company's fundamentals and financials are, to me, not seeming in any way stretched. Simon Property Group seems to be humming, and the latest 8.8% YoY increase in the dividend is further proof of this.

The company reiterated 2023E guidance, which currently looks like this:

SPG IR

All in all, I am not worried in the least about SPG - not in the least. The company may have seen some negative price action since that earnings call, declining to the current share price. It never touched the double-digit level, $100.6 was as low as it got. I had my first buy orders at around $99/share for this company, even with FX as negative/problematic as it currently is for me. (Pairing to SEK is up to over 10.7, up from a normal 8-9 SEK). But when quality is on sale, you can overlook some comparatively small problems.

Simon continues to operate some of the most attractive retail properties in the nation, and increasingly across the world as well.

SPG IR

You underestimate this company's abilities at your own peril. The company may have elevated debt, but only by some comparative perspectives. From an EBITDA basis, it's one of the lower-leveraged REITs out there at a debt/EBITDA of 5.6x. The company to a very large extent remains a U.S.-focused REIT. To me, this says that there is still plenty of room to grow - and the company is doing so. As of 2022-12, only 3.5% of SPG revenue came from outside the U.S.

SPG IR

Risks?

Well, there are some concerns about the near-term ABR (annualized base rent) maturities which come in at somewhat higher levels than the portfolio average. In layman's terms, well-performing and expensive leases are up for renewal this year, and because there is a significant spread here, there may be some headwind.

It's important to note though, that management does not see these risks - the current 1Q23 renewals in part include some of these, and Simon is currently renewing at above-rates. This is further mitigated by the fact that the 2024E expirations come in at below portfolio average ABR, which leads the company to expect even better trends going forward.

Also, some color about the positive demand is worth noting here.

You look at the restaurant category, very strong demand, lots of new deals across lots of price points from P.F. Chang's, Cheesecake Factory to some of the chef-driven brands. So, all systems go there. You've got the box demand. Lots of new business with Dick's, Life Time Fitness, the best of the best [Shields] (ph). Department store demand by [indiscernible] is happening. Then you look at the athleisure, Vuori, ALO, Lululemon, Brooks Brothers, all of that pretty much across the board, we're seeing new stores. So, I said this at the end of last year, early this year, even with -- even though comps are going to be tougher this year in terms of sales compared to last year, the demand on leasing really has not changed. We're seeing the entertainment concepts come back, theatre business is positive. So, we feel it's -- we're feeling very good.

(Source: SPG 1Q23 Earnings Call, David Simon)

The simple fact is that anyone who doubted SPG during the depths of the decline, saying that the company would never rise again, has seen their estimates being shredded - because SPG has outperformed.

Let's look at updated valuation for the company.

Simon Property Group - valuation is compelling

Simon remains an A-rated Retail mall REIT with a well-covered dividend that's currently yielding 7.2%+. The company is still valued at less than 10x P/FFO, which is significantly below its 15-year average, by both premium and GDF-oriented formulas.

At any time in history for the long term, if you bought at this valuation, you would have made market-beating returns. The last time outside of COVID-19 that it traded at these multiples was back in '09. Even from bottom to bottom, the RoR over that time beats the market.

That situation is no different today.

If you were to invest in SPG, and the company simply kept its current valuation below 10x, your RoR range would be between 30-41% based on an 8-9x P/FFO, or up to 14.25% per year. Mind you, that is expecting the company to underperform going forward, not outperform.

SPG Upside (FAST Graphs)

Anyone qualifying SPG as "unsafe" should explain such a statement given the rock-solid fundamentals of this REIT, even in the face of the worst pandemic in over 80 years.

The reversal we've seen in FFO and NOI confirms that the company's upside in the market is solid, given that we're back to pre-pandemic levels at this time. The one thing that has perhaps crystallized somewhat more is that growth will be somewhat limited going forward.

All estimates point to this - either low single-digit or mid-single-digit FFO/AFFO growth. This leaves little room, as I see it, for the company to go back to 14-16x P/FFO. Because of that, I'm estimating the company to reach $150-$160 at most, but not far above this, representing a 12.5x P/FFO.

Perhaps this is somewhat negative of me, but I do not believe a company without much growth, even an A-rated REIT, should or will be valued at much higher than that.

However, any way you slice SPG, I think you're beating the market in the medium and longer-term here. That's why I have as much invested in the company as I do, and why any unjustified weakness results in me adding to the stock even more.

Looking at how the stock is valued, we see the following trends from an analyst's perspective. 17 analysts follow SPG using PT ranges of around $106 to around $160 - so no one is expecting the company to reach that 15x P/FFO at least, and I add my voice to this chorus.

Out of 17, 10 are at a "BUY" or similar rating, with the remainder at a "HOLD," likely waiting for the company to either bottom slightly or pick a direction. I think wagering on the market to move in one direction or the other in this market situation is a bit of a fool's errand.

The markets are going to remain volatile for some time. We're seeing recessionary trends across much of Europe, with the U.S. expected one as well, and inflation is back to going slightly up as of the latest set of numbers.

However, SPG will continue to perform well - and I believe you as an investor will do very well if you invest here.

Therefore, the following is my current thesis on SPG.

Thesis

Simon Property Group is a class-leading A-rated REIT that has significantly outperformed since dipping during the pandemic. Savvy investors have made 40-70% RoR inclusive of dividends, and the trip is far from over.

I rate SPG a "BUY" here, though I also say that future growth for the company here seems less likely. Its re-leasing spreads remain positive, but the best that can be hoped for here is outpacing cost increases/inflation somewhat. Is this enough?

At this valuation, I believe it to be enough. My PT for SPG is $150. As I said in my previous article, my rotation target for starting to really push capital into other investments is above this, but we also need to look at the market overall and recognize opportunities to rotate cash into better-performing investments (or lower-valued ones).

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a "BUY" here - I'll buy more if it hits double digits, as my position is still very "meaty."

I'll call SPG cheap below $100/share, but for now it's excellent value.