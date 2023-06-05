Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where Fundamentals Meet Technicals: Cautious Of The AI Craze

Jun. 05, 2023 4:54 PM ETCSCO, MSFT, ROK1 Comment
Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The article discusses the potential overvaluation of AI-related stocks, specifically Microsoft and Rockwell Automation, despite their solid fundamentals.
  • It highlights the importance of considering the cost of capital and risk-adjusted return outlook when evaluating stocks in the current market environment.
  • Investors should be cautious with tech stocks like Microsoft and Rockwell Automation, as their forward expected returns may be limited at current valuation levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Fundamental analysis can give us a good idea if a stock is likely to do well over a 5-year period.

Technical analysis and various measures of liquidity and sentiment, meanwhile, can point towards things being overly stretched to one side

Fundamentals and Technicals Venn Diagram

Lyn Alden

Microsoft FAST Graph

FAST Graphs

Microsoft Price/Sale Ratio

YCharts

Microsoft Rates-Adjusted Earnings Yield

YCharts

Microsoft Wave Analysis

Zac Mannes

Rockwell FAST Graph

FAST Graphs

Rockwell Price/Sales Ratio

YCharts

Rockwell Wave Analysis

Zac Mannes

I share model portfolios and exclusive analysis on Stock Waves. Members receive exclusive ideas, technical charts, and commentary from three analysts. The goal is to find opportunities where the fundamentals are solid and the technicals suggest a timing signal. We're looking for the best of both worlds, high-probability investing where fundamentals and technicals align. 

Start a free trial here.


This article was written by

Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
44.68K Followers
Leader of Stock Waves
High-probability investing where fundamentals and technicals align
With a background that blends engineering and finance, I cover value investing with a global macro overlay. My focus is on long-term fundamental investing, primarily in equities but also in precious metals and other asset classes when appropriate.

.

My work can be found at LynAlden.com, ElliotWaveTrader.net, and within the Seeking Alpha marketplace where I work with the Stock Waves team to blend their technical analysis with my fundamental analysis for high-probability long-term setups.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.