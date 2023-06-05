Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Knight-Swift Transportation: Leveraging Network Expansion For Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
72 Followers

Summary

  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is recommended as a buy due to its dividend policy, network expansion, and undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis.
  • The company's network growth plan aims to expand its customer base, service offerings, and market share through strategic acquisitions and organic growth opportunities.
  • Despite facing macroeconomic headwinds, Knight-Swift has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past three years and is expected to continue its growth trajectory.

Red and white semi-truck speeding at sunrise on a single lane road USA

THEPALMER

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has exemplified long-term expansion but has recently shown some slowdown. I believe the company is currently a buy due to its dividend policy allowing for ample free cash flow, the ongoing expansion of its

Company Logo

Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift P/E GAAP Compared to Peers

Knight-Swift P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Share Performance

Seeking Alpha

Knight-Swift Compared to the S&P 500 3Y

Knight-Swift Compared to the S&P 500 3Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Knight-Swift Service Map

Knight-Swift Service Map (Knight-Swift Website)

Analyst Consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity

Created by author using Alpha Spread

WACC

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Created by author using Alpha Spread

DCF Financials

Created by author using Alpha Spread

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
72 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.