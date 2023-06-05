THEPALMER

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has exemplified long-term expansion but has recently shown some slowdown. I believe the company is currently a buy due to its dividend policy allowing for ample free cash flow, the ongoing expansion of its network, and undervaluation assuming my DCF figures.

Business Overview

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a leading provider of freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, LTL, Logistics, and Intermodal.

In the Truckload segment, Knight-Swift offers diverse transportation services with an average of 18,110 tractors and 74,779 trailers.

The LTL segment provides regional and national coverage through approximately 110 service centers, operating an average of 3,176 tractors and 8,431 trailers.

Knight-Swift's Logistics segment partners with third-party providers to offer efficient freight management services.

The Intermodal segment utilizes third-party intermodal rail services, operating an average of 613 tractors and 11,786 intermodal containers.

Knight-Swift also provides additional services such as repair, maintenance, leasing, insurance, warehousing, and driving academy services. It serves various industries including retail, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, automotive, and manufacturing.

Knight-Swift has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a price of $56.93. The company's ROIC stands at 6%. Its 52-week high and low are $64.35 and $43.53, respectively. With a P/E GAAP of 13.82, the stock price is close to its 200-day moving average of $54.20. Compared to its peers, Knight-Swift appears to be relatively undervalued.

Knight-Swift also offers a dividend yield of 0.98%, with a payout ratio of 12.15%. This signifies a safe and sustainable dividend distribution, allowing Knight-Swift to allocate its free cash flow toward enhancing its operations, achieving scalability, and maintaining competitiveness. At the same time, it provides shareholders with a consistent and modest income.

With Q1 2023 results presenting a mixed picture, including a slight miss on earnings per share of $0.08 at $0.73 and a revenue beat of $30 million at $1.64 billion, Knight-Swift is experiencing some challenges amidst macroeconomic headwinds. The company's adjusted EPS guidance for full-year 2023, ranging from $3.35 to $3.55, indicates a decline from the $5.03 reported in 2022. In light of these circumstances, I believe it is crucial for the company to bolster its already extensive market presence in order to countercyclical declines and stimulate demand through strategic terminals.

Outperforming the Broader Market

Knight-Swift has demonstrated superior performance compared to the S&P 500 over the past three years, even after accounting for dividends. This showcases the company's adeptness in utilizing free cash flow to drive growth and deliver value to its shareholders through various means.

Network Expansion Creating Operational Efficiencies

Knight-Swift has a solid network growth plan with the goal of expanding its customer base, service offerings, and market share. Strategic acquisitions and organic growth opportunities are regularly assessed by the organization.

The 2018 purchase of Abilene Motor Express by Knight-Swift is one significant instance of the company's network growth plan. A regional freight carrier with a significant presence in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast of the United States, Abilene Motor Express is based in Richmond, Virginia. Knight-Swift was able to broaden its geographic reach and enter new markets as a result of this transaction. By including Abilene Motor Express in the company's network, Knight-Swift expanded the number of transportation options it could offer consumers in the area.

In order to build its network, Knight-Swift also makes investments in organic growth projects. In order to expand its coverage and be more responsive to client needs, the company deliberately installs new terminals and support centers in key places. Knight-Swift can better serve local markets, shorten transit times, and streamline its transportation routes thanks to these initiatives. The corporation increases its operational effectiveness and interpersonal capabilities by growing its physical infrastructure.

The broad objective of Knight-Swift is to offer thorough and trustworthy logistics and transportation services throughout the United States, and its network expansion plan is consistent with this objective. The business strengthens its position in the market, expands its client base, and achieves long-term success by continuously assessing chances for expansion, whether through partnerships, acquisitions, or organic initiatives.

I believe that Knight-Swift's network development strategy will bring about long-term financial gains in the form of revenue growth, higher market share, and increased profitability. The business can seize new business opportunities, draw in more clients, and establish a competitive edge in the transportation sector by growing its network. A bigger network also makes it possible for Knight-Swift to maximize operational effectiveness, realize economies of scale, and generate cost savings. These elements help the business produce long-term, sustainable financial performance that adds value to its shareholders.

Analyst Consensus

Knight-Swift is currently rated as a "buy" by analysts, indicating the company's favorable outlook for long-term growth. The stock presents an upside potential of 14.18% with an average price target of $65.

Valuation

Prior to formulating my assumptions and conducting the discounted cash flow analysis, I will calculate Knight-Swift's Cost of Equity and Weighted Average Cost of Capital using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Considering a risk-free rate of 3.7%, aligned with the 10-year treasury yield, the calculated Cost of Equity for Knight-Swift amounts to 7.46%.

Based on the derived Cost of Equity value, the calculated Weighted Average Cost of Capital for Knight-Swift stands at 6.44%. This figure, which is below the industry average of 10.33%, highlights the company's ability to maintain a relatively lower cost of capital compared to its peers.

Utilizing a Firm Model DCF analysis based on Free Cash Flow to the Firm, it has been determined that Knight-Swift is currently undervalued by 11% with a fair value estimate of approximately $64.19. This assessment was derived using a discount rate of 6.7% over a 5-year timeframe. Additionally, it is anticipated that the company's continued expansion of its network will contribute to margin expansion and further enhance its financial performance.

Risks

Fuel Price Volatility: Knight-Swift's operational costs can be greatly impacted by changes in fuel prices. Fuel price increases can reduce profit margins, while price drops quickly can create an oversupply of used trucks on the market and lower the asset value of the company.

Industry Competition: The transportation sector features a plethora of firms seeking market share, making it extremely competitive. Other truckload carriers, LTL providers, logistics firms, and intermodal service providers are competitors of Knight-Swift. Pricing and margins may be under pressure from fierce competition.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I recommend considering Knight-Swift as a buy based on several factors. Firstly, the company's dividend policy allows for ample free cash flow to drive improvements. Additionally, the ongoing expansion of its network enhances operational efficiencies. Lastly, based on my analysis using the discounted cash flow method, Knight-Swift appears undervalued.