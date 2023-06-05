Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Saudi Arabia's Oil Production Cuts And How To Profit From Them

Jun. 05, 2023
Anthony Garcia
Summary

  • Saudi Arabia announced voluntary cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day in oil production, potentially raising crude oil prices and impacting global markets.
  • The cuts aim to control market volatility, boost oil export profits, and reduce excess global inventories, but verification of production cuts remains a challenge.
  • Short-term opportunities for investors in US oil and gas may arise, but uncertainty looms over the market due to OPEC+ production decisions.
  • US investors would do well to focus on undervalued names in upstream and downstream. Midstream will be more insulated from price increases.

OPEC+ Meeting Recap

There was a ton of speculation leading up to Sunday's OPEC+ meeting about whether the group would announce more cuts, and you can see that reflected in the volatility in last week's crude oil markets. But this does present

Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I proudly taught myself everything, and very proudly have zero big fund Wall Street bonafides - I focus entirely on the DIY investor who is just like me. I also manage and advise private equity funds who wanted nothing to do with the big boys on Wall Street. My book is launching in July! Sign up for my FREE weekly newsletter with market and economic analysis, as well as a stock pick at https://www.investingisntcomplicated.com/free-newsletter

