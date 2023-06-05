Kobus Louw/E+ via Getty Images

In mid-February, I wondered if enthusiasm around shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) might be getting a bit too high. While the company is a long-term steady growth play in the diabetes delivery space, its disappointing margins and dilution meant that the share price action has been a lot stronger than the underlying growth in the business.

This combination made me really cautious, although the Omnipod 5 device might be a potential game changer.

Diabetes Care

Insulet aims to simplify the lives of people who have diabetes, trying to simultaneously reduce the burden of diabetes on the healthcare system while improving the health outcomes for patients.

Of an estimated half a billion patient population (worldwide), over 60 million people require insulin. Within this group, the company focuses on an addressable market of over 11 million patients, split between type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The Omnipod solution, which no long requires needles, tubes, and furthermore is easily accessible, wearable and discreet, is still only adopted by a low percentage of the market which is still dominated by the practice of multiple injections. Besides greater ease, automated administration results in improved therapeutics results as well.

This drove massive growth, as Insulet has grown from a $200 million revenue base in 2012 to post sales of around the $1 billion mark by 2021. Since 2018, the business has become GAAP profitable, as the losses over the previous period resulted in shareholders digesting some 50% dilution over time.

With dilution limiting the sales growth on a per-share basis, shares have risen a factor of 15 times, up from $20 a decade ago to around $300 early this year, as investors have aggressively priced in growth prospects.

In fact, the business has grown 2021 sales by 21% to $1.10 billion with operating earnings improving spectacularly, being up 144% to $126 million. Following higher financing costs, GAAP earnings only came in at $17 million, at just a quarter per share.

For 2022, Insulet Corporation originally guided for sales to increase between 12% and 16%, as first quarter sales were up 17% and second quarter sales rose 14%. This marked solid growth amidst intensifying currency headwinds as the company launched the Omnipod 5 system in August last year.

The impact was seen in the third quarter result already, with sales up 24%, although profitability came under pressure and expectations were high. After all, a $21 billion market capitalization at $300 worked down to a 15 times sales multiple with revenues trending at $1.4 billion a year, as still some debt was apparent on the balance sheet as well.

This left me to conclude that Insulet was probably too richly valued for me, yet the prospects of a potential strong number 5 launch made it a potential dangerous short as well.

Waiting For New

After voicing a somewhat cautious tone in February, shares of Insulet have traded in their $320s in recent weeks, although they have fallen to $280 at this point in time, trading just below the levels seen mid-February.

Towards the end of February, the company posted a 20% increase in fourth quarter sales to $370 million. The company posted a solid $0.52 per share adjusted earnings number for the quarter, with full year adjusted earnings up from $0.86 per share to $1.30 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was up just very modestly to $225 million, as net debt of $725 million was substantial, reported even ahead of two-bolt on deals announced at the start of 2023.

Note that the company is essentially quitting its drug delivery business which contributed a mere $57 million to the $1.3 billion revenue base in 2022, with its revenue contribution down 34%, set to half again in 2023.

The company provided a solid guidance for the year, with sales seen up between 14 and 19%, with first quarter sales seen up between 9 and 12%. The company blew away these expectations, as first quarter sales were up 21% to $358 million, despite a 98% fall in drug delivery revenue as Omnipod revenues rose 33%. That was about all the good news, as a $0.23 per share adjusted earnings number is soft, driven by continued pressure on gross margins.

For the year, the company increased the full year sales guidance to 18-22%, with second quarter sales seen up by as much as 27-30%. The company affirmed its expectations for operating margins in the high-teens. Based on revenues seen around $1.5 billion this year, I read that as about $120-$150 million in operating profits, based on an 8-10% margin profile.

Assuming a 5% cost on debt, I peg Insulet Corporation pre-tax earnings at about a hundred million dollars, close to a dollar on an after-tax basis. This makes it evident that despite (accelerating) top line sales momentum, margins and substantial earnings are still hard to come by. On the other hand, the company clearly sees a stronger margin performance in the second half of the year. This bodes well for the 2023 earnings picture, but this will still take time. Execution and resulting earnings power likely will be small in relation to the current valuations.

What Now?

Investors in Insulet are somewhat concerned by the move of much larger medical conglomerate Medtronic plc (MDT), which has reached a $738 million deal to acquire Korean-based wearable insulin patch manufacturer EOFlow, although the question can be asked how much of a competitive threat this causes.

The reality is that despite the solid Insulet Corporation top line sales momentum seen this year, I am not impressed with the operating leverage on the bottom line, as valuations remain steep by all means. This makes me still cautious about Insulet Corporation here, although the momentum induced by the Omnipod 5 might reveal a surprise to the upside, meaning that I have a continued interest to follow the shares here, although not just yet get involved.