Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ARKK: Hard Lessons Have Not Been Learned

Jun. 05, 2023 5:53 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.17K Followers

Summary

  • The ARKK ETF, known for its high-growth technology stocks, has recently seen a boom and bust cycle, with valuations now near or below pre-2020 levels.
  • Many of ARKK's holdings lack a clear path to profitability and may face challenges in the current tightening economic and monetary environment.
  • Investors interested in growth stocks should consider filtering for innovative companies with positive margin trends and reasonable valuations rather than relying on socially popular stocks.
Looking up from hole in yard. Financial debt, underground utility and home construction concept.

JJ Gouin/iStock via Getty Images

The past three years have been highly tumultuous for technology stocks, partially excluding the more established technology giants. In 2020, a stimulus-driven retail investment activity surge led to immense speculation surrounding "socially popular" companies. In general, newer stock market investors usually prefer

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.17K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.