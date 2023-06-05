Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marvell Technology: Don't Buy The A.I. Fumes, Downgrade To Sell

Jun. 05, 2023 6:13 PM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)NVDA
Summary

  • We’re downgrading Marvell Technology, Inc. to a sell after the recent stock run-up and promises of the A.I. boom working in the company’s favor.
  • While Marvell Technology may “double” A.I.-related sales Y/Y consistent with management’s outlook, we don’t believe this will meaningfully boost top-line growth and believe the stock is now over-priced.
  • Marvell Technology's A.I.-related revenue was approximately $200M in FY2023, making up a low-digit percent of total sales.
  • We also think the A.I. boom will result in a net loss of connectivity ports for Marvell Technology unless server capex is revised up significantly.
  • The stock is up 49% since our March upgrade, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 41%. We see attractive exit points at current levels and recommend investors sell Marvell Technology, Inc. stock.
Hovering spaceman on a black background with a copy space for a astroscience topics and designs

Ignatiev/E+ via Getty Images

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock is up roughly 49% since our upgrade to buy in late March, outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SP500) by around 41%. We believe MRVL stock has captured

image3.png

Seeking Alpha

image1.png

TechStockPros

image2.png

TechStockPros

