UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is a Gartner-rated leader in Robotic Process Automation or RPA. Its product goal is to help organizations discover manual processes and automate them to improve efficiency, boost productivity and reduce costs. In my previous post on UniPath from December, I discussed its business model more generally. But now it is clear that its platform is perfectly aligned with the momentum and use case offered by AI tools, of which the value proposition is to boost productivity. UiPath already has 10,850 customers under its belt which includes reputable names such as Uber (UBER) and Spotify (SPOT). In addition, the company reported solid results in Q1 as it beat both top and bottom-line growth estimates. In this post, I'm going to break down its latest AI product features added, before diving into its Q1 financials and my valuation.

Data by YCharts

AI-Powered Automation

In order to take advantage of the market opportunity, UiPath has quickly pivoted its platform messaging and introduced a series of new AI features. This includes an OpenAI connector that connects directly to ChatGPT models, offering predictive text and chat completion. In addition, to a strategic partnership with Amelia (Gartner leader in conversational AI).

A key application for these AI tools and products is in areas such as claims processing for insurance and customer service. UiPath already has customer case studies for these areas (and many more), which should make further sales more seamless, compared to other companies trying to enter the productivity space, via an AI wedge.

Its platform also offers integration to AWS SageMaker, Amazon's machine learning [ML] model tool which enables companies to build custom models. In addition, the company offers a simple "Clipboard AI" tool that speeds up that process by auto-filling details on forms such as invoices.

AI Tools UI Path (Q1,FY23)

Its "Communications Mining" features enable its "robots" to understand email and speed up the back-and-forth processes. This is a major expected task of the upcoming "AI agents", which will effectively be like having your own white-collar worker who can do tasks for you.

The business also has a strategic partnership with Snowflake, which enables businesses to connect all their data together, breaking down silos and enabling machine learning to be run if necessary.

Strong Earnings with AI Tailwinds

UiPath reported strong financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024. Its revenue was $289.59 million, which beat analyst forecasts by $18.35 million and rose by 18.17% year over year. This is slower than its 31.6% YoY growth rate reported in the equivalent quarter last year, which is expected due to the macroeconomic slowdown. However, its Q1 revenue growth has accelerated from the 6.51% rate achieved in Q4. I believe this is an early indicator of solid growth ahead.

Its ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) is arguably a better top-line metric to review. In this case, its ARR was $1.249 billion, which rose by 28% year over year, despite a $6 million foreign exchange rate headwind.

ARR (Q1,FY24 with author annotations)

The business increased its large ticket customers (spending $100,000 or more in ARR) by 18% to 1,858. While its largest customers with ($1 million or more in ARR) rose by a blistering 43% year over year to 240. It was great to see new customer wins across a variety of industries from Liberty Bank to Vermont Federal Credit Union and New York City Health.

UiPath also reported solid expansion with companies such as KION (Germany-based logistics) and Colgate Palmolive (beauty/toothpaste) which now uses over 70 automations across different departments.

Large Customers (Q1,FY24)

In May 2023, UiPath scored a strategic partnership with T-Systems which is expected to help with data sovereignty (a major barrier to European adoption of SaaS solutions) and public sector penetration in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. In addition, the business has a partnership with SAP, which will make its platform available on the SAP app store, enhancing go enhanced go-to-market opportunities with enterprises.

Expenses and Balance Sheet

The business a 3% YoY improvement in its gross margin to 85%, which was positive. Its GAAP Operating loss has reduced from $116.4 million in Q1, FY23 to just negative $46 million by Q1, FY24. This was driven by 15% lower sales and marketing expenses, as the company looks to be acquiring customers more efficiently, while still maintaining solid growth. G&A expenses also reduced slightly to $56.6 million, which could be an early sign of operating leverage. Its R&D expenses did increase by 9.6% year over year to $75.3 million, but I believe this is necessary given the rapid innovation in the AI industry.

Expenses (Q1,FY24 data with author annotations)

Ui Path has a solid balance sheet to continue to invest with $1.78 billion in cash and short-term investments. In addition, the company has total debt of just $56.6 million.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value UiPath, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow valuation model. Relatively to my prior post, I have kept my optimistic growth estimate at 25% for the next four quarters. This is higher than management's 20% guidance, but I believe they may be sandbagging, in order to then beat forecasts. In addition, the business has previously grown at 47% year over year in the calendar year of 2021 and thus I believe this is achievable. In years 2 to 5, I have revised up my forecast by 4% to 30% per year. I expect this to be driven by huge tailwinds from the AI industry and a recovering macroeconomic environment.

UI Path stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

With regards to the operating margin, I have increased my prior forecasted level by 3% to 25% in year 10, as I expect continued customer expansion, as per the solid 122% dollar-based net retention rate. I have also capitalized R&D expenses which has boosted net income.

UI Path stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors I get a fair value of $19 per share, the stock is trading at $17 per share at the time of writing and thus is ~12% undervalued.

Relative to other "AI stocks", UiPath trades at the lowest price-to-sales (P/S) ratio = 7x, which is less than stocks such as C3.ai (AI) and Palantir (PLTR) which trade at over double that level.

Data by YCharts

Risks

AI Hype/Momentum

A risk is that the froth in the AI industry could cause a momentum surge in the price of the stock as we have seen with C3.ai. Then 2 years down the line, the market wakes up and realizes the value created is not as much as many would have hoped. This is a bearish scenario but still possible. Either way, I believe UiPath will be in a solid position, as the company was growing at a solid rate prior to the AI industry momentum.

Final Thoughts

UiPath is in a solid position to leverage its automation knowledge to boot productivity for a vast number of customers. I believe its sales cycles will shorten thanks to the hype around the AI industry and the business has a bright future ahead. Its number of strategic partnerships should also enhance its go-to-market strategy. Given my valuation and forecasts indicate the stock is slightly undervalued at the time of writing I will deem it to be a "buy" for the long term.