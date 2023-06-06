Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UiPath: The AI Play Nobody Is Talking About

Jun. 06, 2023 7:45 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)3 Comments
  • UiPath has deep customer insight with regard to enhancing productivity via automation, thus it is perfectly suited to benefit from the positive sentiment in the AI industry.
  • The business has rolled out multiple new AI features including an OpenAI connector and an AI Center.
  • UiPath beat revenue and growth forecasts for Q1 FY24 and has a strong 122% dollar-based net retention rate.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is a Gartner-rated leader in Robotic Process Automation or RPA. Its product goal is to help organizations discover manual processes and automate them to improve efficiency, boost productivity and reduce costs. In my previous

AI Tools UI Path

AI Tools UI Path (Q1,FY23)

ARR

ARR (Q1,FY24 with author annotations)

Large Customers

Large Customers (Q1,FY24)

Expenses

Expenses (Q1,FY24 data with author annotations)

UI Path stock valuation 1

UI Path stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

