sturti

In May 2021, we warned investors about Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) in an article titled "Palantir: Risky And Expensive". The stock lost over half of its market value a year after we published the article. We feel compelled to write a follow-up article following PLTR's significant rally recently. The stock's surge of 23.4% the day following its earnings report on 05/09/2023, in our view, reflects the market's unbridled enthusiasm for the booming AI sector.

For a number of years, we have been consistent proponents of AI beneficiaries, having frequently discussed frontrunners like Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT), as can be readily seen in our article history. However, contrary to popular perception, we do not believe that Palantir ranks among the top investments in AI. Following a massive rally this year, we believe Palantir shares should be approached with caution. In this article, we will delve into the details, shedding light on various areas of concern related to the company and its stock.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company’s 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

While we normally delve into the financials and valuation last, we believe PLTR's poor financials and head-scratching valuation warrants priority.

First, its recent earnings are not nearly as good as headline numbers suggest. While Palantir's revenue exceeded expectations, showing a 5% beat to consensus estimates, the quality of this overperformance raises questions. The lion's share of this top-line outperformance, essentially $17M of the $20M upside, was driven predominantly by accelerated revenue recognition associated with SPAC-related revenues.

Besides being founded 20 years ago, Palantir has struggled to become profitable. Although headline EPS has been positive since 2019, it is a highly adjusted number that does not reflect the economic realities of the business. A major concern is the company's generous share-based compensation (SBC), which has gobbled up 57.6% of its revenue over the past three years. This is one of the highest SBC reward numbers I have come across. Though this can act as an employee retention strategy, it dilutes shareholders, and excluding it leads to the false impression that it is a profitable business.

SBC also artificially inflates free cash flow because SBC is a non-cash item, and share repurchases to offset dilution are not operating cash flow, and thus do not reduce the calculation of FCF. Therefore, Palantir's positive free cash flow of $192 million in 2022 is a mirage.

For an unprofitable company highly such high levels of SBC, one would expect it to be growing at a robust rate. However, 2023 revenue is expected to grow only 16% y/y. For this mid-teens growth, investors must pay 11.9x EV/ Sales (forward 12 months) at current prices. We are skeptical of this valuation, and short-sellers are increasingly skeptical as well, as evidenced by the high and rising short interest of 9.1%.

Palantir bulls may believe that consensus estimates are too low and that Palantir's growth will likely accelerate, driven by demand for AI. While we believe the company may benefit from increased AI demands, we believe the market is likely overestimating PLTR's positioning in the current boom.

Why Palantir Will Likely Disappoint As An AI Play

AI is not new and has been decades in the making, but clearly, something has captured the imagination of the public and investors. Those who are familiar with our content know that the current surge in AI is being driven by the widespread adoption of ChatGPT and interest in generative AI. We previously discussed this in our February piece, titled "Microsoft: Positioned for Success with ChatGPT."

Although there is a surge in generative AI for consumers, this does not indicate a surge in the entire field of AI. Just as the rapid expansion of SaaS in the last decade did not result in a surge of on-prem software. Palantir earns more than half of its revenue from the government, primarily the military, and the remainder from major corporations. None of these customers have a history of quickly adopting new technologies.

It is a common misconception among investors that Palantir is an AI company, largely due to the company's frequent use of the term during the buzzword era. However, the truth is that Palantir is a legacy software company that was established two decades ago. Its primary business is providing slow-moving organizations like the US Federal government with software and services to collect, organize, and analyze data. While data is undoubtedly vital for AI, it is important to note that this does not automatically classify PLTR as an AI company.

Moreover, we hold the view that investors might be overlooking the potential drawbacks of the surge in generative AI in relation to Palantir. Given that Palantir isn't primarily an AI-focused entity but still relies on expertise that is essential in the AI industry, such as software developers and data scientists, it implies that they will now have to contend with an array of new competitors vying for such talent. These include tech giants like Apple (AAPL), OpenAI, Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), as well as a plethora of startups experiencing growth due to an increase in venture capital funding for AI. We believe this intense competition for talent will stymie the company's ability to meet core business objectives, as well as hamper its ability to develop AI offerings.

In the current highly competitive landscape for AI professionals, Palantir faces a significant disadvantage. As an unprofitable and slow-growing tech enterprise, it struggles to attract top talent. Moreover, the company's reputation, end customers, and messaging restrict its ability to draw talent from across the globe.

We are not political, but as investors, we acknowledge that Silicon Valley workers tend to avoid companies that are engaged in the business of war, which is well documented with instances of employees protesting at Google, Microsoft, and others. Palantir's message to these workers, "Don't work here", strikes us as a suboptimal strategy given the company's increasing dependence on its non-government business.

Conclusion

The misperception of Palantir as a front-runner in the AI industry may be setting up investors for disappointment. While Palantir is a major player in data analytics, it does not have the same footing in the AI space, particularly in the rapidly advancing field of generative AI. As the AI industry surges forward, the company's struggle to secure the necessary talent might further weaken its stance.

Moreover, Palantir's high share-based compensation ratio and unimpressive growth figures combined with a misconception about its actual industry positioning make it a risky investment proposition. Palantir’s operational focus on government and military organizations can also be a deterrent for top-tier talent, thus challenging the company's prospects. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution and keep these considerations in mind while evaluating Palantir's potential in the evolving AI landscape.