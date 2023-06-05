Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMC: The Critical Number Too Many Are Ignoring

Donn Bailey profile picture
Donn Bailey
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • Revenue generation for theater operators is still well below pre-pandemic levels.
  • AMC continues to spend more cash than it generates every quarter since 2019.
  • Keeping a business alive is all about generating positive net income and cash flows. AMC continues to be unable to do that.
AMC Theatre, downtown Chattanooga

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The theatrical industry outlook is still bleak

While Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment Holdings' (NYSE:AMC) CEO loves to tout the latest blockbuster release, theatres worldwide cannot survive on just blockbuster films alone. Despite a great slate of hit films post-pandemic in 2022

This article was written by

Donn Bailey profile picture
Donn Bailey
3.45K Followers
Donn is Co-Manager of his family-controlled investment portfolio of mortgages, real estate, and publicly traded stocks. Donn grew up in Mexico and Ecuador before moving to the U.S. for college. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management. He spent a decade in the aerospace industry before his passion for cars took him to GM and Ford dealerships. An avid ocean fisherman, he "semi-retired" to Florida in 2015. Never idle, he stays busy now as a licensed realtor and author on the real estate and auto industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.