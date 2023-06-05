Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sixt SE: A Family Company In The Fast Lane

Jun. 05, 2023 7:35 PM ETSixt SE (SIXGF)
Summary

  • Solid organic growth through expansion into new markets.
  • Decisive unique selling points over competitors.
  • Strong margins due to premium strategy and pricing power.
  • Very good long-term prospects due to early recognition of trends by management.
  • There is a slight overvaluation, but there could be investment opportunities in the short term.

SIXT "Rent THE Car" Campaign in Times Square, New York City

SIXT "Rent THE Car" Campaign in Times Square, New York City

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment

Stock Analysis: Sixt SE

Sixt SE (OTC:SIXGF) is one of the leading providers of mobility services and has been able to achieve solid growth

Overview of the various business areas of the company SIXT SE

SIXGF Business Segments (Annual report 2022)

Overview of the growth rates of SIXT SE's revenue divided into different regions.

SIXGF revenue growth in different regions (Company presentation Q4 2022)

Overview of the equity ratios of SIXT SE And its competitors

Equity ratio SIXGF and peer group (Created by author using data from annual reports 2016-2022)

Overview of SIXT SE peergroup sales

Sales peer group overview in billion USD (Statista.de)

Overview of the competitive strategy of SIXT SE

Competitive strategy SIXGF (Annual report 2022)

Overview of key figures regarding the dividend of Sixt SE

Dividend key figures (Created by author using data from annual reports 2016-2022)

Chart showing the dividend payout ratio of the last years of Sixt SE

Average dividend payout ratio SIXGF (Company presentation Q4 2022)

I analyse and evaluate companies. For 14 years I have been engaged in fundamental analysis and pursue a long-term strategy based on the value principle. Follow me in order to regularly receive new investment ideas for exciting, long-term superior and undervalued companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

