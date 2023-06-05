Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ISM Reports Add To U.S. Recession Fears

Summary

  • The US may be adding jobs in huge numbers, but the key ISM business surveys cast serious doubt on how long this can last.
  • The manufacturing ISM index is already indicating recession and the service sector will soon join it unless order books turn around dramatically.
  • The service sectors' order books are weak and will need to turn around rapidly to prevent the service sector joining it.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

By James Knightley

ISM reports indicate a rapid softening in business activity

Last week’s ISM manufacturing index dropped to 46.9, the seventh consecutive sub-50 reading with order books, aside from two months of pandemic stress, looking in their worst shape since

ISM reports are heading in the wrong directions

Macrobond, ING

Order books need to turn around quickly to avert recession.

This article was written by

