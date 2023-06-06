dbarcroft

Article Thesis

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Toronto-Dominion (NYSE:TD) are major Canadian banks that have seen their shares fall substantially over the last year. And yet, the companies have raised their dividends, which has boosted the dividend yield to attractive levels for both BNS and TD. Add undemanding valuations that could result in multiple expansion tailwinds, and both banks could be of interest to shareholders.

Bank Stocks Have Been Hit Hard

Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion have, like many of their peers, underperformed the broad market substantially over the last year, as we can see in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

Bank of Nova Scotia is down 22% over the last year, while Toronto-Dominion has dropped substantially as well. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is down an even bigger 28% -- dividends are included in these return metrics already, thus the pure price performance has been even worse.

As we can see in the above chart, the massive underperformance mainly occurred after troubles in the US regional bank sector emerged in early 2023. While Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion weren't impacted (which also holds true for other major banks), their investors still decided to reduce exposure and shares have been sold off. While some banks have/had major issues, I do not believe that the broad banking industry is at risk. Instead, it looks like the biggest banks benefit from the fact that regional and community banks are seen as risky, which has resulted in deposit inflows in some of the largest banks from consumers and businesses shifting their funds from smaller banks to the too-big-to-fail giants.

In theory, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion should benefit from that trend, as they are among the premier players in Canada's banking market. Nevertheless, shares have dropped, like those of other huge banks, including in the US. This has made the dividend yields climb and has resulted in a declining valuation -- both of these factors bode well for future total returns, which is why I believe that the banking industry is attractive for both income investors and total return seekers today.

BNS Versus TD: Recent Results

Both Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion have reported their first-quarter earnings results in late May, available here for BNS and here for TD.

Bank of Nova Scotia didn't perform very well, relative to market expectations, as revenues were down marginally year over year, dropping by 0.1%. Toronto-Dominion, on the other hand, delivered highly compelling business growth, as revenues rose by 14% year over year. That surprised analysts positively. Toronto-Dominion easily outperformed Bank of Nova Scotia revenue-wise, despite the fact that it couldn't close the planned acquisition of First Horizon, which would have added even more revenue to its top-line number.

Toronto-Dominion's revenue growth was largely driven by higher net interest income, which rose by a strong 16% year over year. In general, banks are able to expand their net interest margins in a rising rates environment, as they up the interest rates for the loans they make more quickly compared to the money they borrow. We see this impact in TD's results, and we also saw this in the results of many major US banks. Bank of Nova Scotia's net interest income was flat, however, which was less appealing. This suggests that BNS had to increase the rate it offers for deposits more quickly compared to TD, which could be the result of a weaker brand. It is also possible that depositors see BNS as more risky than TD, e.g. due to TD being even bigger, which would also help explain why TD was able to expand its net interest income substantially, while BNS did not manage to do the same.

Of course, this doesn't mean that BNS' net interest income will stagnate forever, but at least in the current environment, TD seems to do better when it comes to attracting depositors at favorable rates while making loans at much higher rates -- the basis for ongoing net interest income growth as seen at TD (and some other banks).

Both companies upped their provisions for credit losses dramatically, which makes sense, as a recession has become more likely and as some cracks are appearing in the commercial real estate market. While most commercial real estate loans are made by regional banks, the largest players aren't completely unexposed, thus increasing credit loss provisions is appropriate. Higher credit loss provisions were a drag on profitability, but since the economy should recover eventually, it can be assumed that provisioning will slow down in the future (although it could increase before that in the very near term in case the macro picture worsens).

Due to flat revenues and higher expenses, Bank of Nova Scotia saw its profits drop significantly -- by 21% on a company-wide net profit basis, and by 22% on an earnings per share basis (looking at adjusted, or non-GAAP, numbers). Meanwhile, Toronto-Dominion saw its adjusted net profit climb by 1% over the last year, which naturally was a much stronger result. TD's adjusted earnings per share were down 3% year over year, again easily outperforming BNS' respective results. Considering the uncertain macro environment and the increased provisioning, TD's results looked very strong to me. While BNS' results were far from a disaster, they still were considerably weaker compared to those of TD, and I would not be too surprised to see a similar dynamic in Q2 and potentially H2.

BNS Versus TD: Valuation, Track Record, Dividends

Both Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion have delivered appealing long-term results in the past, and there are almost no differences:

Data by YCharts

Since the late 1990s, the longest lookback period available on YCharts, both companies have delivered a 1,200% total return. TD marginally outperformed BNS, but not to a degree that matters too much. We can see, however, that BNS' total return has been more volatile, and that it had been in the lead for many years, up to the pandemic. Since then, TD has gained ground and performed better, which fits with the above hypothesis that TD's larger size and more well-known brand are advantageous in uncertain times.

Today, Bank of Nova Scotia trades with a dividend yield of 6.2%, which is pretty strong. That's the result of a steep share price dive over the last year and a recent dividend increase. Bank of Nova Scotia had a pretty sizeable yield one year ago already, but it has now grown to an even more attractive level. By comparison, TD's dividend yield is substantially lower, although still pretty nice in absolute terms, as it offers a dividend yield of 4.7% today. This means that investors that buy BNS today get about 30% more income per dollar invested, relative to buying TD. For an income investor that wants or needs a high dividend yield, e.g. some retirees, that can make a huge difference. But it should also be noted that BNS' dividend is somewhat riskier, relative to that of TD. That's not only due to TD's better operating performance in the current environment but also due to the fact that TD's dividend payout ratio of 45% is lower than that of BNS, at 58%. BNS is thus offering more income today, but that income is not quite as safe compared to TD. I still think that the risk of a dividend cut is pretty low in absolute terms for BNS, but it's even lower for TD.

Looking at the valuations of BNS and TD, we see the following:

Data by YCharts

BNS is cheaper in absolute terms, but that has been the case for a long time, and can likely be attributed to TD's better scale, stronger brand, and faster business growth. The comparison to the long-term median valuation of the individual stock could thus be more telling, I believe.

Both companies trade at around 75% of their long-term median tangible book value multiple today. To me, this indicates that both companies are attractively priced right here, but neither looks like a much better value than the other. If the valuation would expand to the 10-year median, the share price upside would be in the 30% range for both stocks. I don't see any near-term catalyst for such multiple expansion, but it could occur once the economic picture improves.

BNS Versus TD: Which Is Better?

In short, both of these Canadian bank giants look appealing to me. Whether one favors BNS or TD depends on what one values.

BNS has a higher dividend yield and could thus be more attractive for those seeking a high yield, but TD has advantages as well, such as a safer dividend, a better operating performance in the current environment, a stronger brand, and better scale. I personally would thus slightly favor TD as a long-term buy-and-hold pick, but investors can, of course, also opt to buy shares in both companies (or none) if they can't or don't want to decide.