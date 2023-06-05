Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 05, 2023 7:50 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.93K Followers

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Darci Tadich - Senior Executive Business Administrator

Sid Sijbrandij - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Robins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Sterling Auty - MoffettNathanson

Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities

Michael Turits - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Derrick Wood - Cowen and Company

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Jason Ader - William Blair & Company

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Darci Tadich

Thank you for joining us today for GitLab's First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Presentation. GitLab's Co-Founder and CEO, Sid Sijbrandij; and GitLab's Chief Financial Officer, Brian Robins will provide commentary on the quarter and fiscal year. Please note, we will be opening up the call for panelist questions. [Operator Instructions]

Before we begin, I'll cover the Safe Harbor statement. During this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated.

For a complete discussion of risks associated with these forward-looking statements in our business, please refer to our earnings release distributed today in our SEC filings, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements are based upon information currently available to us. We caution you to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.