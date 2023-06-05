Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMMO, Inc.: Buying More In Spite Of The Recoil

Jun. 05, 2023 9:24 PM ETAMMO, Inc. (POWW)1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.57K Followers

Summary

  • I am buying more AMMO Inc. shares due to its strong balance sheet, insider ownership, and potential stock buyback.
  • The company's financial performance has been mixed, with recent revenue down 13% and a net loss of $4 million, but a solid balance sheet with $27 million in cash.
  • The market is currently valuing AMMO Inc. at near record lows, which I believe is an overly pessimistic outlook.

Golden ammunition

SKapl

It’s been about 11 months since I wrote a bullish article on AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW), and my gosh the shares have plummeted in price since. Specifically, they’re down about 53% against a gain of about 12% for the S&P 500. The

A financial history of Ammo Inc. from 2017 to the present.

AMMO Inc. Financials (Ammo Inc. investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.57K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of POWW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.