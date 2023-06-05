Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arista Networks: Momentum Gone

Jun. 05, 2023 9:34 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • Arista Networks has been one of the companies benefiting from AI mania with stock demonstrating a solid year-to-date rally.
  • The company delivered stellar revenue growth in recent quarters, though the long-term trend of gross margin shrinking remained on the same path.
  • Moreover, my valuation analysis suggests there is almost no room for the stock's nearest future upside.

Arista Networks (previously Arastra) headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

According to Forbes, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will likely benefit from the secular favorable trend related to generative artificial intelligence [AI]. The stock price suggests the market agrees with the statement. ANET stock price rallied about 35% year-to-date, but I

ANET stock rally in 2023

Seeking Alpha

ANET revenue by geographic location

ANET's latest 10-K report

ANET financials over the past decade

Author's calculations

ANET opreating cash flow struggle

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

ANET latest quarters performance

Seeking Alpha

Arista Networks DCF analysis

Author's calculations

Arista Networks DCF scenario 2

Author's calculations

ANET valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

ANET stock fair price

Morningstar Premium

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

