My Top Energy Crisis Picks: 2 Dividend Powerhouses

Jun. 06, 2023 9:30 AM ETCNQ, CNQ:CA, EOG, PXD, XOM2 Comments
Summary

  • I expect oil prices to hit triple-digit dollar prices when economic demand bottoms, creating a perfect storm of rising demand and subdued supply growth.
  • I'm gradually adding to my oil position and focusing on value stocks, with a preference for companies with high-quality reserves, efficient production, low breakevens, healthy balance sheets, and dedicated management teams.
  • This article highlights two (and a bonus) oil and gas plays that I believe will outperform their peers and add tremendous long-term value to shareholders.

Eine goldene Miniatur-Ölpumpe und eine 1-Dollar-Münze gegen einen 100-Dollar-Schein

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, I'll guide you through my thoughts as I discuss my preparations for what I believe will be the next energy crisis - or a continuation of the trend that started in 2020.

Image

Wall Street Journal

Image

Bloomberg

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Energy Information Administration

Image

Energy Information Administration

Image

TradingView (ICE Brent)

Image

Bloomberg

Earnings Estimates Recover as Stocks Rise | Morgan Stanley strategists say sudden profit drop to weigh on equities

Bloomberg

Image

Pioneer Natural Resources

Image

Pioneer Natural Resources

Image

Pioneer Natural Resources

Chart
Data by YCharts

Lack of Pipelines Means Canadian Crude Sells at Discount | Western Canada Select differential to West Texas Intermediate

Bloomberg

Image

Canadian National Resources

Image

Canadian National Resources

Image

Canadian National Resources

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

EOG Resources

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.43K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

