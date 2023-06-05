Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
23.18K Followers

Summary

  • Fairholme's 13F stock portfolio value increased marginally from $1.20B to $1.21B in Q1 2023, with most assets invested in St. Joe Company.
  • New stake in Magellan Midstream established, while Alibaba Group Holdings and Old Republic International were disposed of during the quarter.
  • Stake increases in Enterprise Products Partners and stake decreases in St. Joe Company, Commercial Metals, Berkshire Hathaway, Citigroup, and Intel Corp.

Drone Aerial Beach View of Panama City Beach, Florida, USA

Kruck20

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Fairholme’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Fairholme’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/15/2023. Please visit our

Bruce Berkowitz - Fairholme Fund's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Bruce Berkowitz - Fairholme Fund's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
23.18K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNMA, FMCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long Fannie/Freddie pfds.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.