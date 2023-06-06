Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CFTC CoTs Report: Managed Money Drives Price Drop

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
Summary

  • Managed Money net long positioning in gold dropped below 100k contracts, driving the price below $2000 an ounce.
  • Despite recent price drops, gold and silver markets have not reached overbought situations, suggesting potential for future rallies.
  • Managed Money's influence on gold and silver daily price fluctuations is significant, but long-term investors should focus on macro market trends.

Gold market stock wealth business finance investment on money trade exchange 3d background of growth success financial currency graph or golden economy chart banking and digital price profit analysis.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Please note: the CoTs report was published 06/02/2023 for the period ending 05/30/2023. “Managed Money” and “Hedge Funds” are used interchangeably.

Managed money has once again bailed on gold, which drove the price back below $2000 an

Figure: 1 Net Position by Holder

Figure: 2 Managed Money Net Position

Figure: 3

Figure: 4 Gold Summary Table

Figure: 5 Net Positioning

Figure: 6 Gross Open Interest

Figure: 7 Net Notional Position

Figure: 8 Options Positions

Figure: 9 Net Position by Holder

Figure: 10 Managed Money Net Position

Figure: 11 Net Change in Positioning

Figure: 12 Silver Summary Table

Figure: 13 Net Positioning

Figure: 14 Gross Open Interest

Figure: 15 Net Notional Position

Figure: 16 Options Positions

Figure: 17 Correlation Table

SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

