VOO Vs. QQQ: Bubble Signs According To Ray Dalio

Jun. 06, 2023 12:20 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), VOOIJR, IWM, XBI
Summary

  • The current market shows many of the seven signs of a bubble, as identified by Ray Dalio.
  • I will argue the overall market, as approximated by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, is not only overvalued but also bordering a bubble regime.
  • I will then argue that the bubble signs are more severe in the tech sector, approximated by the Invesco QQQ ETF.
  • I will examine two of the signs in depth - peak valuation risks and an influx of new participants.
  • Finally, I will also describe a few ideas to hedge or avoid using VOO or QQQ in your portfolio.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Envision Early Retirement.

Housing market risk

BrianAJackson

Thesis

In his book entitled “Principles For Navigating Big Debt Crises”, Ray Dalio developed a framework to identify market bubbles. As seen in the chart below, the gist of the framework is a seven-point checklist. These signs include high prices relative to traditional

QQQ

Source: Principles For Navigating Big Debt Crises By Ray Dalio

qqq

Source: Vanguard data

qqq

Source: Seeking Alpha

qqq

Source: gurufocus.com

qqq

Source: www.multpl.com

qqq

Source: Vanda Research

voo

Source: etfdb.com/etf

qqq

Source: etfdb.com/etf

qqq

Source: Reuters Graphics

qqq

Source: Bloomberg

qqq

Source: Author

Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI, XBI, TQQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

