Pinterest: User Engagement Is The Key

Jun. 06, 2023 12:29 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)
BlackNote Investment
Summary

  • Pinterest's new CEO Bill Ready has shifted the company's focus to user engagement and monetization, aiming to better integrate the shopping experience into the platform.
  • The company is expected to see revenues grow to around $8 billion by 2032, with free cash flows to the firm reaching $1.6 billion, making it a potentially undervalued investment opportunity.
  • Risks include macroeconomic uncertainty and the need for Pinterest to successfully increase user engagement to attract advertisers and drive revenue growth.

Apple iPhone XR showing homepage Pinterest application on mobile

5./15 WEST

Investment Thesis

After the takeover of the new CEO Bill Ready, ex-president of Google Commerce and ex-CEO of Venmo and Braintree, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has shifted its focus on user engagement rather than solely focusing on growing

Pinterest revenues breakdown

Pinterest revenues breakdown (Pinterest)

Pinterest revenue per user breakdown

Pinterest revenue per user breakdown (Pinterest)

Pinterest revenue

Pinterest revenue (Pinterest)

Pinterest operating loss

Pinterest operating loss (Pinterest)

Online advertising companies revenues growth rates

Online advertising companies revenues growth rates (Personal Data)

Pinterest's users projection

Pinterest's users projection (Personal Data)

Pinterest's international revenue per user projection

Pinterest's international revenue per user projection (Personal Data)

Pinterest future revenues

Pinterest future revenues (Personal Data)

Pinterest operating margin & ROIC

Pinterest operating margin & ROIC (Pinterest)

Pinterest sales to invsted capital

Pinterest sales to invested capital (Pinterest)

Online advertising data

Online advertising data (Personal Data)

Pinterest future operating margin and sales to invested capital ratio

Pinterest future operating margin and sales to invested capital ratio (Personal Data)

Pinterest future FCFF

Pinterest future FCFF (Personal Data)

Pinterest past FCFF

Pinterest past FCFF (Personal Data)

Pinterest intrinsic value

Pinterest intrinsic value (Personal Data)

I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

