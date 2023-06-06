Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FIGS: Not A Buy, Not A Sell

Jun. 06, 2023 1:07 AM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)1 Comment
William Mack profile picture
William Mack
310 Followers

Summary

  • FIGS, a direct-to-consumer workwear brand for healthcare professionals, has a large total addressable market and strong revenue growth, making it a hold at current prices.
  • The company's revenue has grown steadily to over $500 million per year, with a focus on international expansion and a new app for bulk ordering.
  • However, FIGS faces risks such as institutional shareholding, potential product pricing decline, and competition from larger brands in the athleisure space.

Medical Workers Walking through the Corridor

SolStock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) is a niche apparel company with large total addressable market in the global healthcare workforce. In light of a stock market full of opportunities with complicated technology and supply chains, I find it refreshing to consider

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Figs, Inc.

FIGS, Inc.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
310 Followers
Will is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate, and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.