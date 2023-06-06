Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) ASCO Investor Event Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 12:28 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) ASCO Investor Event Conference Call June 5, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lavina Talukdar - Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Stephen Hoge - President

Kyle Holen - Senior Vice President and Head of Development, Therapeutics and Oncology

Conference Call Participants

Edward Tenthoff - Piper Sandler & Co.

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen and Company, LLC

Mani Foroohar - SVB Securities LLC

Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets

Gena Wang - Barclays Bank plc

Michael Yee - Jefferies LLC

Evan Wang - Guggenheim Securities

Lavina Talukdar

Okay. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Moderna's ASCO 2023 event. We are so happy to welcome you here. Today, we have both Stephen Hoge, President of the Company; as well as Kyle Holand, Head of Therapeutics, Oncology and Therapeutics here to review some of the data that we presented at ASCO. As a reminder, this is an IR event, and we will be making forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Slide number 2 on the webcast relating to the risks associated with everything we are about to say today.

And with that, I will hand it over to Stephen.

Stephen Hoge

Great. Thank you, Lavina. So I'll make some brief remarks. That's going to be a problem, and then turn it over to Kyle to walk through the data. So first of all, thank you for everybody who's come here to hear this. We are really looking forward to completing the picture of our first primary analysis in this mRNA-4157 previously called PCV, now called individualized neoantigen therapy, Phase II trial. This trial, as you all know, we announced the first topline results on relapse-free survival last December. And what we've been doing since then is completing the analysis on that first primary analysis of about 40 cases. It's now 44 cases that we have in this data set.

