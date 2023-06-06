andresr

Today I want to cover Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) which is a REIT which owns and operates skilled nursing facilities (SNF) and senior housing facilities (SHF). Overall, I like investing in the senior housing industry because I think it will face numerous tailwinds over the medium to long-term. In particular as the population ages and baby boomers become older, the overall number of potential clients of these facilities will increase rather dramatically.

At the same time, there are some catalysts that could help the stock price in the short term. This is of course the end of the National Health Emergency declared by President Biden back in May which made life a lot easier for these facilities, as well as the federal reserve being closer to the end of the hiking cycle than the beginning. With these catalysts there is a big chance that prices have bottomed and will gradually start to rise.

Before diving into the specifics, let’s have a look at Sabra’s portfolio. As I already mentioned they are heavily oriented on skilled nursing facilities which account for over half of revenues. Skilled Nursing Facilities are followed by Senior Housing at 25% of overall revenues and Behavioural Health at 13.6%. Of the senior housing facilities about half are owned by Sabra outright, while the rest is simply managed by third parties.

SBRA

With regards to the tenant mix, it is quite heavily concentrated towards just a few tenants. The problem is that these are privately owned and in some cases small companies that don’t report their results and it is therefore very difficult to know how they’re doing financially. This is extremely important, especially after Covid because many of these tenants were hit really hard by the pandemic. To put some numbers behind this over a third of revenues come from just four tenants. That’s a clear concentration risk! Another thing is that the rent coverage of these tenants is very low in some cases as low as 1.19x.

SBRA

Looking into their most recent results, it’s evident that things are getting better as occupancy continues to recover and has risen every month since October. It currently stands at 74% for Skilled Nursing Facilities which account for the majority of the portfolio and at 88% per Senior Housing. It’s evident that occupancy is quite far from full occupancy levels and will be needed to improve further if Sabra is going to prosper in the future.

Putting this together in Q1 2023, Sabra reported AFFO per share of $0.33 which was down from $0.39 in the first quarter of last year. Management sees this level of earnings as sustainable and although they didn’t provide any concrete guidance they stated that they see a quarterly run rate of 33-34 cents as appropriate going forward.

Currently the dividend stands at $0.30 per share so it’s clear that it’s barely covered by AFFO and with the rent coverage of tenants extremely low, I am not really confident that the company will sustain the dividend much longer.

Although the stock is trading at a very low valuation as we’ll see shortly, the fact that occupancy remains relatively low, especially for Skilled Nursing Facilities, tenants are highly concentrated and the company has been unable to grow its occupancy very fast, indicates that the dividend is likely at the danger of being cut.

It’s not all bad though the REIT has a relatively low FFO multiple of 9x, which is of course below the 11x historical average, but that average takes into account a long history when things were much brighter before the pandemic and before rates increased significantly. I don’t really feel comfortable forecasting a multiple expansion for a company that barely manages to cover its dividend and that has occupancy as low as 77% for the bulk of its portfolio. This is why going forward I will continue to value Sabra at nine times FFO.

Coupled with a slow AFFO growth over the next 2 to 3 years and a dividend which is in danger of being cut, this leads me to a HOLD rating for Sabra here at $11. The main risks that I see that could cause the price to drop lower are a potential dividend cut as the dividend is barely covered or the risk of one of these large tenants going bankrupt. With the rent coverage ratio already fairly low, and barely above one, it’s quite likely that tenants could struggle if we get an economic slowdown for example, which would then inevitably lead to a dividend cut, the company would struggle further, and the stock price would likely decline further. If these risks materialize, I’ll consider buying.