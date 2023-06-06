Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Search And AI, Not Search Or AI (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 06, 2023 2:13 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMSFT, NVDA
Summary

  • The impact of generative AI on Alphabet's search business is less than expected, leading to an upgrade in the rating from "hold" to "strong buy".
  • Despite headwinds such as higher overhead costs and greater investment in AI infrastructure, Google remains a strong buy from a fundamental perspective.
  • Google's future is expected to involve both search and AI, with search remaining a significant revenue stream until further AI implementation is required.
  • Both on a relative and absolute basis, Google seems to offer the most value for money, grossly underestimating the value of their vast data set when it comes to AI.

OpenAI To Offer Commercial Version Of ChatGPT

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

In an era where AI is considered a hot commodity for investors, with Nvidia having traded above $1T, the question is often asked where search incumbents like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are headed as

Chart
Data by YCharts

Similarweb Data ChatGPT vs Bing vs Google

Similarweb Data

Google Trend Data ChatGPT, Bing, Duckduckgo

Author's Visuals, Google Trend Data

You AI Search What Future Of Search & AI Integration Could Look Like

You.com

Wright's Research, Tradingview Alphabet Technical Analysis

Wright's Research, TradingView

Wright's Research, Tradingview Alphabet Google Technical Analysis

Wright's Research, TradingView

TIKR Terminal R&D Spend Large Cap Tech Companies Comparison

TIKR Terminal

Alphabet EBITDA Trendline Estimates

Author's Visuals, SEC Data, Bloomberg Estimates

Chart
Data by YCharts

TIKR Terminal Alphabet Free Cash Flow vs Microsoft

TIKR Terminal

Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings Alphabet Google Strong Buy

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.19K Followers
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

