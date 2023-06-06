Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My 12 Best Dividend Kings For June 2023

Jun. 06, 2023 2:19 AM ETCINF, FRT, MMM, MSA, NDSN, PPG, SPGI, SWK, SYY, TNC, GRC, LEG
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.94K Followers

Summary

  • The Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have paid and increased dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.
  • The strategy focuses on selecting the top quarter of Dividend Kings with the best-forecasted EPS growth rate combined with the current valuation.
  • A buy-and-hold approach is recommended for this strategy, as it is easier and more tax-friendly.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Dividend Kings

The Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have all paid and increased dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. There are multiple lists of the kings on the internet, some that include more than 49

12 Best Dividend Kings For June 2023

Created by Author

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
5.94K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.